Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week, Scorpio natives will experience a powerful surge of determination and focus. With Mars and Pluto influencing your sign, you’ll have the courage to tackle challenges head-on and transform situations in your favor. Your intuition will be sharper than usual, helping you sense hidden motives and make strategic moves. However, balancing intensity with patience will be key to progress.

Career & Finance

Your professional life will be marked by ambition and productivity. Projects that require research, investigation, or strategic planning will be handled with ease. You may uncover opportunities that others overlook, giving you a competitive edge. Those in finance, law, psychology, or crisis management fields may see exceptional progress. Financially, this is a good time for careful investments, debt repayment, and planning long-term goals. Avoid risky ventures based on hunches alone—verify all details before committing.

Love & Relationships

Passion runs high in your romantic life this week. Couples will experience deeper intimacy, though occasional power struggles could arise—remember, compromise will strengthen the bond. Single Scorpios might be drawn to someone mysterious and intriguing, possibly through work or mutual acquaintances. In family matters, your protective instincts will be strong, and you may take the lead in resolving a domestic issue.

Health & Wellness

Your stamina will be strong, but intense emotions could take a toll on your mental health if left unchecked. Incorporating grounding activities like meditation, swimming, or deep breathing exercises will help maintain emotional balance. Pay attention to your water intake and avoid overworking yourself, as burnout could creep in without warning. A short break or time in solitude will help you recharge.

Lucky Days: Tuesday and Friday

Lucky Colors: Maroon and Dark Blue

Lucky Numbers: 8 and 9

