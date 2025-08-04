Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week brings a powerful blend of intuition, transformation, and emotional empowerment for Scorpio natives. With Mars activating your house of career and personal drive, you'll feel a renewed push to get things done and cut through emotional fog. You may experience a few emotional highs and lows, but your natural resilience will help you push past them with inner strength and sharp focus.

Love & Relationships

Relationships take on a deeper tone this week. If you're in a committed relationship, expect some soul-stirring conversations—the kind that shift perspectives and bring you closer. For singles, you may meet someone who seems familiar on a soul level. Be cautious though—not every intense connection is meant to last.

Career & Finance

You're in your element when it comes to strategic thinking and execution. A powerful opportunity may emerge, but it will require you to step out of your comfort zone. Don’t hesitate to pitch that bold idea or take the lead in a project. Financially, it's a good time to reassess investments or renegotiate deals—your instinct is razor sharp.

Health & Wellness

With all the emotional intensity, it’s essential to care for your mental and spiritual well-being. You may feel more sensitive to the energy of others, so protect your peace. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, or simply unplugging from social noise will recharge your spirit. Watch for issues related to digestion or sleep.

Lucky Days: Tuesday & Saturday

Lucky Numbers: 8, 17, 29