Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week, Scorpio, you're entering a period of deep insight and emotional renewal. With water energy flowing strongly through the cosmos, your intuition is razor-sharp. You’re uncovering truths, shedding emotional weight, and moving toward clarity in both personal and professional realms.

Love & Relationships

Love feels intense but healing. You may feel the urge to protect your heart, but vulnerability is what brings transformation now. If you’re in a relationship, emotional honesty will strengthen the bond. Single? Someone could spark your interest through a deep or spiritual conversation — trust your instincts, but go slow.

Career & Work

You’re focused and determined this week. A project that requires deep concentration or research will benefit from your energy. However, be mindful of power dynamics in the workplace — don’t fall into control games. Lead by example, not force. Toward the weekend, a career opportunity or creative insight may present itself.

Money & Finance

Financial matters require close attention now. You may need to make an important decision involving shared resources, debts, or investments. Take your time and avoid quick fixes. There’s potential to stabilise your finances long-term if you stay grounded in your values.

Health & Wellness

You’re going through a period of emotional detox — allow yourself space to release. Don't bottle things up. Journaling, meditation, or even a good cry can be incredibly healing this week. Physical energy may fluctuate, so listen to your body and prioritise rest when needed.