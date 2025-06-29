Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio, this week opens a doorway to personal expansion, deep learning, and spiritual insight. The cosmos is urging you to break out of old routines and rediscover what excites your soul. With the Sun in your 9th house of wisdom and adventure, this is the perfect time to explore new perspectives — whether through travel, education, or inner reflection. Transformation is your natural state — embrace it fully.

Career & Finance

Big ideas are flowing, and you're feeling more visionary than usual. You may feel called to explore a new path or seek further training to enhance your career. If you've been waiting for approval, feedback, or a green light, it could arrive by mid-week. Be cautious with risky financial ventures though — long-term investments and cautious planning will serve you better now. You might also receive financial advice from someone experienced — listen closely.

Love & Relationships

Romance gets a fresh perspective this week. If you're in a relationship, shared goals, travels, or deep conversations could rekindle emotional intimacy. Single Scorpios may feel drawn to someone from a different background or worldview — sparks could fly through intellectual connection. Just be mindful not to project too much intensity too soon. Let curiosity lead the way in love.

Health & Wellness

Your energy is generally stable, but you may feel mentally overloaded at times. Give yourself space to rest your mind — especially if you’re absorbing a lot of information or managing multiple things. Practices like guided meditation, journaling, or nature walks can help clear the clutter. Stay hydrated and avoid overstimulation, especially in digital spaces.