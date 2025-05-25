Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Transformation is not a phase - it’s your element, Scorpio. And this week, your soul is in the alchemist’s fire again. Venus and Jupiter stir your longing for emotional intimacy, but they also test your patience.

Your career path may present both confusion and clarity in flashes. Trust the in-between. Some truths emerge only in silence.

Financially, you're being nudged to release scarcity thinking. You are more abundant than you’ve been led to believe.

In love, your intensity can heal or harm. Be conscious of your tone and timing. The heart responds to safety, not pressure.

Health remains strong - enhanced by meditation, journaling, and deep emotional release.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.

