Scorpio Weekly Horoscope For September 15 - 21: Avoid Impulsive Decisions Or Power Struggles

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope: As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for September 15 - 21, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

This week brings transformation, inner strength, and new opportunities for Scorpio natives. Being ruled by Mars and Pluto, you are intense, determined, and resourceful. The planetary influences now encourage you to trust your instincts, release negativity, and focus on growth. If you channel your passion constructively, this week can bring powerful breakthroughs in both personal and professional life.

ALSO READ | Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope (August 15-21): Check For Love, Career, Health & More

Career & Profession

Professional life may feel dynamic, with sudden changes or new responsibilities. You may be asked to handle sensitive tasks or resolve hidden issues at work, and your determination will help you succeed. For businesspersons, this week is favorable for research, strategy, and exploring new ventures. However, avoid impulsive decisions or power struggles with colleagues or partners—patience and diplomacy will bring better results.

Finance & Wealth

Financially, this week looks mixed. While gains are likely through past investments or sudden opportunities, unexpected expenses may also arise. Avoid risky speculation or lending money casually. Instead, focus on long-term planning and securing your resources. Those involved in real estate or joint ventures may see progress, though careful evaluation is necessary before finalizing deals.

Love & Relationships

In relationships, emotions may run deep this week. Couples may experience intense moments of passion, but also need to avoid misunderstandings caused by jealousy or possessiveness. Honest communication will strengthen trust. Singles may feel drawn toward someone mysterious or deeply inspiring. Family ties remain strong, but you may need to resolve minor disputes with patience and care.

Health & Wellbeing

Your energy levels may fluctuate, so balance is important. Stress or overwork could affect your immunity or sleep cycle. This is a good week to detox, focus on healthy eating, and include meditation or breathing exercises to release tension. Be mindful of accidents or injuries—avoid unnecessary risks. Emotional healing will be just as important as physical care.

Embrace change with courage and avoid clinging to old patterns. Use your inner strength to transform challenges into opportunities. Keep finances stable, nurture relationships with trust, and prioritize both physical and emotional well-being.