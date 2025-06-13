Shani, the god of justice, is known for his powerful influence in astrology. His displeasure is believed to bring severe misfortune, capable of turning a king into a beggar. But when pleased, his blessings can elevate even the poorest person to great heights. That’s why devotees across the country seek to earn his favour. On Saturdays, which are considered especially sacred to Shani Dev, large crowds gather at temples to offer prayers. Many worship to ease the impact of Sade Sati or Dhaiyya, while others perform rituals to protect themselves from Shani Dosh. However, it is said that worship must be done with great care, because even a small mistake can invite his wrath instead of his blessings.

Avoid this common mistake during Shani Puja

If you visit a Shani temple to offer prayers, there’s one important thing to remember. If the idol of Shani Dev is present, never stand directly in front of it or look straight into his eyes. According to belief, doing so can invite his fierce gaze, which is said to bring misfortune. It is said that Shani Dev was cursed by his wife, anyone who comes under his direct gaze could face serious troubles in life. That’s why devotees are advised to stand slightly to the side, not directly in front of the idol, while praying.

If Shani Dev is worshipped in the form of a natural rock rather than an idol, this rule does not apply. In such cases, devotees can stand in any direction while offering prayers.

Shani Dev Puja: How to Offer Oil Properly

While offering oil to Shani Dev, remember to pour it only on his feet, not on his head. Pouring oil from the top of the idol is considered inauspicious and may bring bad luck. However, if Shani Dev is worshipped in the form of a rock, you can pour oil from above.

To seek his blessings, you can also light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree. Also, never offer red flowers to Shani Dev, as they are not considered appropriate for his worship.