Shani Jayanti 2026: Date, Shani Amavasya timings, puja vidhi and significance explained

Shani Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani Dev. It's considered one of the most powerful days in the Hindu calendar, a day when worshipping Shani Dev carries particular weight. He's the deity of karma and justice, and devotees take this day seriously. Fasting, temple visits, prayers, all of it directed toward seeking protection from hardship and the negative forces that can quietly derail a life.

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Shani Jayanti 2026: Date and Time

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According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, Shani Jayanti falls on May 16, specifically on the Amavasya Tithi.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: May 16, 2026, at 5:11 AM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: May 17, 2026, at 1:30 AM

Why this day matters

Lord Shani was born to Lord Surya, the Sun God, and Goddess Chhaya. Because the occasion coincides with the Amavasya tithi, it's also referred to as Shani Amavasya.

What makes Shani Dev significant isn't fear, it's fairness. He's the deity of karma, discipline, justice, and responsibility. The belief is straightforward: he rewards people according to their deeds. Nothing more, nothing less. His blessings don't come from flattery. They come from how you've actually lived.

Devotees believe that worshipping him on this day can ease hardships, clear obstacles, and bring a steadier kind of peace into daily life.

Where It's Celebrated

Shani Jayanti is observed across India, but Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra see some of the most devoted observances. Pilgrims travel considerable distances, sometimes very long ones, to reach the temples that carry the most significance.

The most visited include Shani Shingnapur, Kokilavan Dham Shani Temple, and Thirunallar Shani Temple. These aren't just religious sites. For many devotees, the journey itself is part of the devotion.

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Significance of Shani Jayanti 2026

Shani Jayanti holds real weight in Hindu tradition. It's the birth anniversary of Lord Shani Dev, the deity tied to karma, justice, discipline, and the kind of responsibility that doesn't let you off easy. Devotees believe that worshipping him on this specific day can reduce the effects of Shani dosha, easing the hardships, delays, and obstacles that his influence is said to bring.

This year, the occasion carries extra significance. Shani Jayanti falls on Shani Amavasya, and that overlap isn't taken lightly. It makes the day more powerful, devotees say, for prayer, fasting, and acts of charity. The belief is that sincere worship on this day doesn't just offer temporary relief. It helps balance past karmas, bringing peace and stability that actually lasts.

On this day, people visit Shani temples, light mustard oil lamps, chant mantras, and give to those in need. None of it is incidental. Each act connects back to what Lord Shani represents that how you live, what you give, and how you treat others all come back around. Devotees seek his blessings for protection and prosperity, yes. But also for a life led with purpose, guided by righteousness rather than shortcuts.

Puja Rituals

According to Drik Panchang, the rituals aren't elaborate, but they're done with intention. Devotees visit a Shani temple or Navgraha temple and light a mustard oil diya beneath a Peepal tree. Shani mantras are chanted 108 times. Black sesame seeds, mustard oil, and flowers are offered.

Charity is central to the day too, donating food, clothes, and essentials to those in need. It's not an afterthought. Given that Shani Dev is the deity of karma, giving on this day carries deliberate meaning.

The Mantras

Two chants are especially significant:

Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah

Neelanjana Samabhasam Ravi Putram Yamagrajam, Chhaya Martand Sambhutam, Tam Namami Shanishcharam

Both are believed to bring peace, reduce negativity, and soften the effects of Shani dosha. Chanted with sincerity, they're considered among the most powerful invocations of the day.



Shani Jayanti 2026 is, in essence, a reminder. Good deeds matter. Karma is not abstract it is the sum of how you treat people, how you carry your responsibilities and how faithfully you live. Fasting, puja, charity devotees observe all of it not out of fear of Lord Shani, but out of true faith that a disciplined, honest life leads somewhere worth going.

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