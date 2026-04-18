Shanivar Remedies: Saturday is dedicated to which Hindu God? Lord Shanidev Puja vidhi, vrat, mantras to chant, and aarti

Shanivar Remedies: There are multiple Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Each one of them is worshipped with different affirmations. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity (Gods or Goddesses), and special rituals are performed to honour these deities. Although family customs or regional traditions can be different from each other. If you want to know the general guidelines, here we have compiled all the details about which God to worship today, Saturday (Shanivar). Check the day is dedicated to which Hindu God, puja vidhi, vrat, aarti, and mantras to chant.

Saturday (Shanivar) is dedicated to Lord Shani

Saturday is associated with Lord Shani or Saturn. It is believed that people who offer prayers to Lord Shani and observe fast on Saturday are safe from any negative influence of Lord Shani. Sesame oil is offered to the idol of Lord Shani.

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Devotees visit Lord Shani's shrines and pray to him to remove his ill intentions from them. Devotees also pray to lord Hanuman and visit Hanuman Mandir and offer boondi.

Puja Vidhi to follow

For the daily puja ritual, take a bath early morning, wear clean clothes and sit on a prayer mat (Asana), facing either the East or the North direction.

After cleaning the worship area, light a lamp and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) to purify yourself.

Then offer water, flowers, Tilak (sandalwood paste/vermilion), and Naivedya (food offering), first to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Finally, read the mantras, perform the Aarti and offer a prayer for forgiveness.

Vrat on Saturday (Shanivar)

Shanivar Vrat (Saturday fast) is observed to appease Lord Shani (Saturn) to reduce the malefic effects of Sade Sati, Dhaiya, or other misfortunes. Devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, eating a single meal in the evening, often avoiding salt. Rituals include worshiping Shani Dev, offering black items (sesame, cloth, oil), and praying under a Peepal tree.

Ideally, start on the first Saturday of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of any month, particularly in the Shravan month.

Duration: Often observed for 11 or 51 consecutive Saturdays. Visit a Shani temple and offer mustard oil, black sesame seeds, black flowers, and black cloth to the idol, often made of iron.

Water the Peepal tree, tie a thread around its bark, and do parikrama (circumambulation) seven times. Recite the Shani Chalisa or Mantras, such as "Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah". Donate black clothes, mustard oil, iron items, or black blankets to the needy to appease Shani Dev.

Mantras to chant on Saturday (Shanivar):

1. Shani Moola Mantra

ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः।

Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah।

2. Shani Beeja Mantra

ॐ प्रां प्रीं प्रौं सः शनैश्चराय नमः।

Om Pram Prim Praum Sah Shanaishcharaya Namah।

3. Shani Gayatri Mantra

ॐ सूर्यात्मजाय विद्महे मृत्युरूपाय धीमहि

तन्नः सौरिः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Suryatmajaya Vidmahe Mrityurupaya Dhimahi

Tannah Saurih Prachodayat॥

4. Shani Pranama Mantra

ॐ नीलांजन समाभासं रविपुत्रं यमाग्रजम्।

छाया मार्तण्डसंभूतं तं नमामि शनैश्चरम्‌॥

Om Nilanjana Samabhasam Raviputram Yamagrajam।

Chhaya Martanda Sambhutam Tam Namami Shanaishcharam॥

5. Shani Vedic Mantra

ॐ शन्नोदेवीर भिष्टयऽआपो भवन्तु पीतये शंय्योरभिस्त्रवन्तुनः।

Om Shannodevira Bhishtayaapo Bhavantu

Pitaye Shanyyo Rabhistravantunah।

6. Shani Ekakshari Mantra

शं॥

Sham॥

Aarti to chant on Saturday (Shanivar): Shri Shanidev Ki Aarti

Jai Jai Shri Shanidev Bhaktan Hitakari is one of the popular Aarti of Lord Shanidev. This famous Aarti is recited on most occasions related to Lord Shanidev. Lord Shani is one of the Navagraha of Jyotisha. Lord Shanidev, son of Lord Surya and his wife Chhaya, hence also known as Chhayaputra. He is the elder brother of Yama.

॥ शनिदेव की आरती ॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेवभक्तन हितकारी।

सूरज के पुत्र प्रभुछाया महतारी॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी॥

श्याम अंग वक्र-दृष्टिचतुर्भुजा धारी।

निलाम्बर धार नाथगज की असवारी॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी॥

क्रीट मुकुट शीश सहजदिपत है लिलारी।

मुक्तन की माल गलेशोभित बलिहारी॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी॥

मोदक और मिष्ठान चढ़े,चढ़ती पान सुपारी।

लोहा, तिल, तेल, उड़दमहिषी है अति प्यारी॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी॥

देव दनुज ऋषि मुनिसुमिरत नर नारी।

विश्वनाथ धरत ध्यान हमहैं शरण तुम्हारी॥

जय जय श्री शनिदेव भक्तन हितकारी॥

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