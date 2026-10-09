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  • /Sharad Navratri 2026 calendar: Is first Navratri on October 10 or 11? Check dates, colours, rituals, and significance here

Sharad Navratri 2026 calendar: Is first Navratri on October 10 or 11? Check dates, colours, rituals, and significance here

Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on October 11 with Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja, followed by nine days of worship, fasting and traditional colours.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Sharad Navratri 2026 calendar: Is first Navratri on October 10 or 11? Check dates, colours, rituals, and significance here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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