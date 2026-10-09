/Sharad Navratri 2026 calendar: Is first Navratri on October 10 or 11? Check dates, colours, rituals, and significance here

Sharad Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Devotees celebrate it with devotion to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Over these nine days, devotees perform puja, observe fasts, visit temples and take part in religious celebrations. Each day honours a different form of the goddess, each with its own traditional colour.
In 2026, Sharad Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes with the ninth-day observances on October 19. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, falls on October 20.
Here's a complete guide to the Navratri 2026 calendar: all nine days, their colours, key rituals and festival dates:-
According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi begins at 9:19 PM on October 10 and ends at 9:30 PM on October 11. The first day of Sharad Navratri, along with Ghatasthapana and the worship of Maa Shailputri, will be observed on Sunday, October 11.
So if you're searching for the Navratri 2026 start date, mark October 11 as day one.
As per Drik Panchang, the first day of Navratri falls on Sunday, October 11, 2026. It opens the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga, and seek her blessings for strength, prosperity, peace and happiness. Ghatasthapana, also called Kalash Sthapana, is among the most important rituals of the first day.
Ghatasthapana is the formal start of Navratri worship. Devotees set up a sacred pot, or kalash, and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.
As per Drik Panchang, here are the Ghatasthapana timings for New Delhi on October 11, 2026:
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:19 AM to 10:12 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM
Pratipada Tithi begins: October 10 at 9:19 PM
Pratipada Tithi ends: October 11 at 9:30 PM
Muhurat timings can vary by location, so devotees should check their local panchang for their own city.
Wearing a specific colour each day is a popular Navratri tradition. The colours are tied to the weekdays on which the nine days fall, and they're observed as part of the celebrations.
As per Drik Panchang, in 2026, the sequence starts with orange on October 11 and ends with peacock green on October 19.
|Date
|Day
|Navratri colour
|October 11
|Sunday
|Orange
|October 12
|Monday
|White
|October 13
|Tuesday
|Red
|October 14
|Wednesday
|Royal Blue
|October 15
|Thursday
|Yellow
|October 16
|Friday
|Green
|October 17
|Saturday
|Grey
|October 18
|Sunday
|Purple
|October 19
|Monday
|Peacock Green
Colour traditions differ across regions and communities. Devotees can follow whichever sequence their family or local tradition observes.
Every day of Navratri is dedicated to a particular form of Goddess Durga. Devotees offer prayers, perform puja and follow different religious practices through the festival.
The first day belongs to Maa Shailputri, who represents strength, purity and devotion. Devotees perform Ghatasthapana and begin their Navratri prayers. The traditional colour is orange.
Day two is for Maa Brahmacharini, who symbolises devotion, determination and self-discipline. Devotees pray to her for inner strength and perseverance. The colour is white.
On the third day, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta, who represents courage and protection. They seek her blessings for peace, confidence and the strength to get past challenges. The colour is red.
The fourth day is Maa Kushmanda's, associated with creation, energy and prosperity. Devotees pray for happiness, good health and success. Royal blue is the traditional colour.
Day five brings worship of Maa Skandamata, mother of Lord Kartikeya. She symbolises motherhood, compassion and protection. Yellow is the colour.
The sixth day is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, a powerful form of Goddess Durga. Devotees ask for courage, strength and the removal of obstacles. The colour is green.
Day seven belongs to Maa Kalaratri, who represents the destruction of negativity and protection from evil. Devotees pray for fearlessness and strength. Grey is the traditional colour.
The eighth day is associated with Maa Mahagauri, who symbolises purity, peace and serenity. Devotees offer prayers for happiness and spiritual well-being. The colour is purple.
There's a catch, though. According to the supplied New Delhi panchang timings, the main Durga Ashtami observance in 2026 falls on October 19.
The ninth day is for Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Navdurga. She's worshipped for wisdom, spiritual growth and the fulfilment of wishes. Peacock green is the colour.
Maha Navami is also observed on October 19. It's an important day for devotees who perform special puja and wrap up their Navratri rituals.
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Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, will be observed on October 19, 2026, according to the supplied New Delhi calendar. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:27 AM on October 18 and ends at 10:51 AM on October 19. It starts on the 18th, yet in this calendar the main observance lands on the 19th.
On Ashtami, devotees offer special prayers to Goddess Durga. Kanya Puja, also called Kanjak Puja, is an important tradition. Young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the goddess and offered food and gifts.
Maha Navami falls on Monday, October 19, 2026. It's the ninth day of Sharad Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri.
By the New Delhi calculation, the Navami Tithi begins at 10:51 AM on October 19 and ends at 12:50 PM on October 20.
Devotees perform special puja, seek the goddess's blessings, and may observe Kanya Puja and other regional rituals. For many families, Maha Navami also marks the end of the nine days of fasting and worship.
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, according to the North Indian calendar.
The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil. It's linked to Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura.
In New Delhi, the Dashami Tithi begins at 12:50 PM on October 20 and ends at 2:11 PM on October 21. The Vijay Muhurat runs from 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM on October 20.
Celebrations vary across India. Ravan Dahan is a major tradition in many parts of North India, while Bengal marks the end of Durga Puja with its own customs. Regional calendars may differ on the observance dates.
Sharad Navratri 2026 begins on October 11, with Ghatasthapana and the worship of Maa Shailputri marking day one. Nine days of prayer, fasting and devotion follow, and then Vijayadashami arrives on October 20. Knowing the calendar, from the day-wise goddess worship and traditional colours to the key Ashtami and Navami observances, helps devotees prepare for the celebrations. Tithi timings and religious observances can vary by location, so it's wise to check your local panchang before performing any rituals.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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