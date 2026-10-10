/Sharad Navratri 2026: From fasting rules to worship rituals; Know what to follow and what to avoid

Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, prayers and traditional rituals across India. Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, the festival lasts for nine nights and symbolises the victory of good over evil. During Sharad Navratri, devotees worship the Goddess, observe fasts, visit temples and seek her blessings for happiness, prosperity and good health.
During these nine days, many devotees follow specific religious practices and make changes to their daily routines as a mark of faith and devotion. From maintaining cleanliness and offering prayers to following dietary rules during fasting, there are several dos and don'ts associated with Navratri.
Here is a simple guide to the important things to follow and avoid during the festival:-
Many devotees wake early, bathe, and offer prayers to Goddess Durga before anything else. Lighting a diya, chanting mantras, sitting in prayer for a few minutes: all of it is common. Some also recite the Durga Chalisa or other prayers, depending on what their family tradition calls for.
Cleanliness matters during Navratri, both in the house and in the place of worship. Devotees often clean their homes before the festival begins, then keep the prayer area tidy all nine days. If you perform Ghatasthapana (also called Kalash Sthapana), follow the rituals your family has handed down.
Fasting is common, but nobody observes it identically. Some people fast all nine days. Others fast on only a few. Fruits, milk, potatoes, sabudana and other foods allowed under one’s own fasting tradition are what many people eat.
Pick a routine that fits your health and your day-to-day needs. And if you’ve got a medical condition, are pregnant, are older, or take medication regularly, talk to a doctor before attempting a strict fast.
Each day of Navratri is traditionally linked to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, together known as Navdurga. Devotees offer her flowers, fruits, sweets and prayers. Follow the daily rituals the way your family’s customs and your own beliefs direct.
Many devotees like to dress in clean, traditional or festive clothing during Navratri. Some also wear a particular colour for each day. These habits differ from region to region and family to family, but clean clothes are widely seen as a sign of respect during worship.
Navratri isn’t only rituals and fasting. It’s also about bettering your thoughts and actions. Devotees are encouraged to be kind, patient, honest and disciplined. Help someone in need. Feed the hungry. Treat people with respect. Those are meaningful ways to carry the spirit of the festival forward.
Kanya Pujan, or Kanjak Puja, is an important ritual for many devotees on Ashtami or Navami. Young girls are worshipped as symbols of the divine feminine, and families may give them food, gifts and blessings. Timing and customs vary by family and region.
If you’re fasting, watch your health and your energy. Drink enough water, provided your fasting rules allow it, and eat balanced meals during the hours when food is permitted. Don’t push through weakness, dizziness or other signs of dehydration just to finish a fast.
Many devotees stay away from onion, garlic, meat, fish and eggs during Navratri. Those who fast may also skip regular grains, pulses and table salt, depending on custom. The rules aren’t the same for everyone, though, so stick to the ones in your own religious tradition.
Strict fasting doesn’t suit everybody. Don’t skip medication you need, don’t restrict fluids to an unsafe degree, and don’t carry on with a fast if you feel seriously unwell. Dizziness, fainting, severe weakness or any other worrying symptom means it’s time to stop fasting and get proper medical care.
Navratri is seen as a time for devotion, reflection and self-discipline. Many traditions encourage devotees to steer clear of arguments, harsh words, dishonesty and needless conflict during these days. Stay calm. Speak kindly. If there’s a disagreement, settle it respectfully.
Do you pray daily or keep a place of worship? Then handle puja items and offerings with care. Follow the customs you believe in, and don’t treat sacred rituals casually. Households differ, so no single rule is followed by every devotee.
In many Hindu traditions, food offered during prayers is treated with respect. Don’t waste the fruits, sweets, grains or meals prepared for rituals. Share them with family, or with people in need when you can, but make sure the food is stored and served safely.
No two devotees keep Navratri the same way. Some fast nine days; others pray daily and don’t fast at all. Some join Garba and Dandiya, while others celebrate quietly at home. Respect those differences rather than judging people for how they choose to celebrate.
For many people, Garba, Dandiya, festive clothes and special meals are a big part of Navratri, and that’s fine. But the festival has a religious and spiritual side too. Make time for prayer, reflection, gratitude and good deeds, and the deeper message becomes easier to connect with.
Following Navratri traditions helps devotees observe the festival with faith, discipline and respect. Fasting, prayer and worship can give you room to reflect and a stronger bond with your beliefs.
Still, customs vary across regions, communities and families, and that’s worth remembering. The point of Navratri isn’t to follow every practice out of fear. It’s to celebrate with sincerity, kindness and devotion.
Navratri celebrates the power of Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil. Following the traditional dos and don’ts can help devotees spend these nine days in devotion while staying mindful of their health and responsibilities.
Whether you fast for all nine days, worship the Goddess at home, visit a temple or participate in Garba and Dandiya, celebrate Navratri in a way that reflects your beliefs. Above all, let the festival be an opportunity to practise kindness, maintain self-discipline and spread positivity.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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