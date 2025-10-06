Sharad Purnima 2025: Dos And Don’ts While Following The Fast

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima or Raas Purnima, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Ashwin month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. In 2025, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Monday, October 6.

This auspicious day marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. It holds spiritual, religious, and even scientific significance and is celebrated across India with regional variations.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharad Purnima is deeply connected with:

Goddess Lakshmi: It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth on this night and blesses those who are awake and devoted.

Lord Krishna: In Vrindavan, this day commemorates the Raas Leela performed by Lord Krishna with the Gopis under the moonlight.

Health and healing: Ayurveda suggests that moonlight on Sharad Purnima carries healing properties due to its special cooling and nourishing effects.

Fasting on Sharad Purnima

Many devotees observe a day-long fast to seek blessings of prosperity, health, and wealth. The fast is broken only after offering kheer (sweet rice pudding) under the moonlight and consuming it later.

Dos While Observing Sharad Purnima Fast

Wake Up Early and Take a Holy Bath

Start the day by bathing early, preferably during Brahma Muhurta (pre-dawn), to purify the body and mind.

Offer Prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu

Perform Lakshmi Puja with devotion. Offer flowers, sweets, and chant mantras such as the Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali.

Prepare Kheer

Make rice kheer using milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits. Traditionally, it is kept under the moonlight for a few hours before consumption.

Stay Awake at Night (Jagran)

It is believed that those who remain awake and meditate or chant prayers on this night receive divine blessings.

Consume the Moonlight-Soaked Kheer

Eating the kheer after it's bathed in moonlight is considered highly auspicious and therapeutic.

Give Donations (Daan)

Donate clothes, food, or money to the poor and needy. It is considered an act of merit on this day.

Don’ts While Observing the Fast

Avoid Onion and Garlic

These are tamasic foods and are avoided during most Hindu fasts to maintain spiritual purity.

Do Not Consume Grains or Salt Before Moonrise

Those observing a strict fast should avoid solid food and salt until after moonrise.

Avoid Sleeping During the Night

One should try not to sleep on the night of Sharad Purnima. Staying awake is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Refrain from Negative Thoughts or Actions

Avoid anger, gossip, lies, and any form of violence — keep your mind peaceful and focused on devotion.

Do Not Break the Fast Hastily

Wait until the moon is visible and rituals are complete before consuming the prasad.

Scientific Relevance

On Sharad Purnima, the moon is believed to shine with all 16 Kalas (phases) — a rare occurrence in lunar astronomy. The moonlight is thought to have therapeutic properties that can nourish and rejuvenate the body.

How People Celebrate

In Bengal: Celebrated as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja with grandeur.

Celebrated as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja with grandeur. In Maharashtra & Odisha: Night vigils, singing bhajans, and preparing special prasad is common.

Night vigils, singing bhajans, and preparing special prasad is common. In Vrindavan & Mathura: Devotees celebrate Raas Leela with drama, dance, and devotion.

Let the full moon light your way to peace, prosperity, and purity!