Sharad Purnima 2025: Why This Full Moon Night Is Spiritually Powerful- Check Date, Time And Puja Vidhi

Sharad Purnima is especially revered for commemorating Lord Krishna’s divine Raas Leela with Radha and the Gopis, symbolizing love and devotion. On this day, devotees perform special pujas, observe fasts, and prepare offerings like kheer, which is traditionally placed under the moonlight and believed to be blessed with healing and wish-fulfilling powers.

While there are 12 Purnima (full moon) observances each year, a few—like Sharad Purnima—are considered exceptionally holy, drawing devotees to celebrate with deep reverence and devotion.

Sharad Purnima 2025: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins - October 6, 2025 - 12:23 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends - October 7, 2025 - 09:16 AM

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - October 6, 2025 - 05:27 PM

Sharad Purnima 2025: Significance

Purnima is regarded as one of the most sacred days for performing various religious and spiritual practices. The Purnima that falls in the month of Ashwina is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, a day of profound spiritual importance. While there are 12 Purnimas in a year, a few—such as Sharad Purnima, Kartik Purnima, and Jyeshtha Purnima—hold exceptional religious significance.

Also known as Kojagiri Purnima, this day is closely associated with Lord Vishnu and the Moon God, both of whom are worshipped by devotees with deep devotion and reverence. On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe the Satyanarayan Vrat and offer prayers to Shri Hari Vishnu, seeking his blessings for prosperity, peace, and fulfillment of wishes. Sharad Purnima also marks the onset of the winter season, making it a time of both spiritual reflection and seasonal transition.

Sharad Purnima 2025: Why it is celebrated?

According to Hindu scriptures, on this sacred night, Lord Krishna performed the divine Raas Leela, a traditional folk dance, with Radha and the Gopis on the banks of the Yamuna River. As a result, this day holds special significance for the worship of both Radha and Lord Krishna.

Devotees honor the divine couple by offering prayers and taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River in Mathura, believing that such an act on this auspicious occasion brings blessings and helps fulfill heartfelt desires.

This spiritually significant full moon night is also known as Raas Purnima, celebrating divine love, devotion, and the eternal bond between Radha and Krishna.

Sharad Purnima 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.

2. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi or Shri Yantra on a wooden plank. One should pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi during the day.

3. On Sharad Purnima, offering prayers to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha is considered meritorious.

4. It is seen to be gratifying to give bath to the idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha with Panchamrit.

5. Light a diya with desi ghee and offer panchamrit and sweets to the Lord.

6. On this day, chant the mantras dedicated to Chandra dev, recite Vishnu Sahasranaam, and Shri Hari Stotram.

7. Light diyas outside the home in the evening.

8. It is considered auspicious to make kheer and offer it to the Lord and the moon.

Mantra

1. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaye..!!

2. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare..!!