Shardiya Navratri 2022, Day 1: Puja vidhi and mantras to worship Maa Shailputri

The nine days of Navratri begin today with the worship of Maa Shailputri who mounts the Nandi (bull). Shardiya Navratri falls in September and October. Maa Shailputri is the divine energy of Maa Durga worshipped for spiritual awakening. Her idol is depicted as a Goddess, who is sitting on Nandi bull with a flower in her right hand and trident in the left.

Goddess Shailputri possesses the divine powers of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Shailputri daughter of the Himalayan king- Himavat and Maina as per Hindu mythology. Maa Shailputri is hailed as mother nature and prayed to for attaining spiritual awakening.

Maa Shailputri also known as Sati in her previous birth is seen sitting on a Nandi bull and is depicted with two hands, a crescent on her forehead, a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her right hand respectively.

Shardiya Navratri, Day 1: Puja Vidhi

On the first day of Navratri, devotees do Kalash sthpana at their homes to seek the blessings of Maa Durga and worship Goddess Shailputri by following the puja vidhi-

- First of all, purify that particular place by sprinkling gangajal.

- After this, draw a swastika with red colour on the wooden chowki(small stool) and install a Kalash on top.

- Place mango leaves in the Kalash and fill it with water or gangajal. Together with a betel nut, some coins, and durva, put a turmeric knot in the Kalash.

- Wrap a coconut and place it on the top of the Kalash with a red cloth.

- Make a pattern out of rice i.e. akshat and place the idol of Maa Durga. Cover the same idol with red or pink coloured chunri.

- Along with the installation of the Kalash, the Akhand Jyoti is also lit.

- Maa Shailputri is worshipped after installing the Kalash.

Shardiya Navratri, Day 1: Mantras to chant

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्ध कृतशेखराम् ।

वृषारूढाम् शूलधराम् शैलपुत्रीम् यशस्विनीम् ॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Meaning: "I pay my obeisance to the divine mother Shailputri, who bestows upon the choicest boons to the devotees. The moon in the crescent form is adorned as the crown on her forehead. She is mounted on the bullock. She holds a lance in her hand. She is Yashasvini - the celebrated mother, Durga.

Maa Shailputri is also regarded as the goddess of the root chakra, which is activated during meditation to enable spiritual awakening. 'Shakti' is thought to be given by the Devi in order to achieve greater spiritual growth.