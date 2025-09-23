Shardiya Navratri 2025 ​Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Samagri, And Rituals

Shardiya Navratri 2025 ​Day 2: Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga. On Day 2 of Shardiya Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of wisdom, penance, and spiritual enlightenment. Observing her puja on this day brings peace, devotion, and strength to overcome life’s challenges.

Navratri 2025, Day 2: Puja Muhurat

According to drik panchang, Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 04:51 AM on September 24, 2025

Devotees are advised to perform puja within the auspicious period of Dwitiya Tithi.

Navratri 2025, Day 2: Worship Maa Brahmacharini

According to drik panchang, Maa Brahmacharini is the second form of Goddess Durga, symbolizing simplicity, discipline, and devotion. She holds a japa mala (rosary) in one hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in the other, signifying penance and purity. Worshiping her blesses devotees with perseverance, self-control, and the strength to follow the righteous path.

Which Colour to Wear on Navratri 2025 Day 2?

According to drik panchang, The colour for Day 2 of Navratri 2025 is Red.

Wearing red is believed to bring courage, energy, and vitality, aligning with the powerful aura of Maa Brahmacharini.

Navratri 2025, Day 2: Puja Vidhi for Maa Brahmacharini

To perform Maa Brahmacharini’s puja on Day 2, follow these steps:

Begin with a bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare the altar and place the idol or picture of Maa Brahmacharini.

Light a diya (oil lamp) and incense sticks.

Ring a bell to mark the beginning of the puja.

Sprinkle water on the idol for purification.

Offer fresh flowers while chanting: “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah.”

Apply tilak on the idol or picture.

Light camphor and perform aarti in a clockwise direction.

Offer fruits and sweets as prasad.

Take water in your hand and recite: “Om Amritapushtaye Namah.”

Sprinkle the water as an offering to the goddess.

Pray sincerely for wisdom, devotion, and strength.

Sing aarti and devotional bhajans dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.

Conclude by distributing prasad among family and devotees.

Navratri 2025, Day 2: Chant Mantras to Seek Maa Brahmacharini’s Blessings

Devotees may chant these sacred mantras to receive Maa Brahmacharini’s divine blessings:-

ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः

Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू।

देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥

(Dadhana Karpadma Abhyamaksh Mala Kamandalu,

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinya Nuttamā)

These mantras are believed to help devotees achieve discipline, dedication, and inner strength.

