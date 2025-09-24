Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Samagri And Rituals

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrating the divine feminine energy through worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms. The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, a symbol of bravery, serenity, and divine grace.

Here’s everything you need to know about Day 3 of Navratri 2025, including timings, rituals, colours, and mantras:-

Navratri 2025, Day 3: Puja Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the important astrological details for the third day of Navratri are:

Tithi: Tritiya upto Full Night (Shukla Tritiya)

Nakshatra: Chitra upto 04:16 PM, then Swati

Yoga: Indra upto 09:03 PM

Vaidhriti / Karana: Taitila upto 05:56 PM, Garaja upto Full Night

Weekday: Budhawara (Wednesday)

Paksha: Shukla Paksha

Performing puja during these auspicious timings ensures maximum blessings and spiritual benefits.

Worship Maa Chandraghanta: Origin and Significance

Goddess Chandraghanta is a form of Goddess Parvati after her marriage to Lord Shiva. She adorns her forehead with a half-moon (Chandra) which is why she is named Chandraghanta. Known for her bravery and protective nature, she rides a tiger and wields weapons in her ten hands. Worshipping her brings courage, peace, and divine blessings to devotees.

Colour to Wear on Navratri 2025 Day 3

On the third day of Navratri, devotees are advised to wear Royal Colour, symbolizing dignity, confidence, and divine grace. Wearing this colour while performing puja aligns your energies with Maa Chandraghanta’s powerful aura.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Chandraghanta

Clean your puja space and place an idol or image of Maa Chandraghanta.

Light a lamp and offer fresh flowers, incense, and fruits.

Place a red cloth under the idol and decorate with marigolds or other bright flowers.

Offer sweets, rice, and water as part of traditional rituals.

Chant mantras and recite prayers dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta.

Mantras to Seek Maa Chandraghanta’s Blessings

Reciting these mantras daily on Day 3 helps in gaining courage, protection, and spiritual upliftment:

Om Chandrayan Namah – A simple mantra invoking her presence.

Om Chandraghantayai Namah – To seek blessings of strength and courage.

Devotees can chant these 108 times or as per their preference during the puja.

Samagri (Puja Essentials)

Idol or picture of Maa Chandraghanta

Red cloth and flowers (marigold, rose, hibiscus)

Incense sticks and diya (lamp)

Fresh fruits and sweets

Bell and water for offerings

Mantra book or mobile for chanting

Day 3 of Navratri 2025 celebrates Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of courage and serenity. Observing puja with devotion, wearing royal colours, and chanting mantras ensures her blessings for bravery, peace, and prosperity. Whether you perform the rituals at home or in a temple, this day is a perfect opportunity to connect with the divine feminine energy and strengthen your inner spirit.

