Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Samagri And Rituals For Day 1

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, marks the victory of good over evil and the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine divine forms. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), a sacred ritual that symbolizes invoking Maa Durga’s divine energy. In 2025, Shardiya Navratri starts on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Ghatasthapana performed on Pratipada Tithi.

Ghatasthapana 2025 colour: White

Ghatasthapana 2025 Shubh Muhurat

According to drik panchang, Performing Ghatasthapana at the right muhurat is considered highly auspicious, as it marks the beginning of Navratri.

Here are the key timings:-

Ashwina Ghatasthapana Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:10 AM to 08:06 AM

Duration: 01 Hour 56 Minutes

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:50 AM to 12:39 PM

Duration: 49 Minutes

Tithi: Pratipada Tithi

Lagna: Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Panchang Details:

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 01:23 AM on Sep 22, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:55 AM on Sep 23, 2025

Kanya Lagna Begins: 06:10 AM on Sep 22, 2025

Kanya Lagna Ends: 08:06 AM on Sep 22, 2025

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi (Step-by-Step)

According to drik panchang, Purify the place – Clean the puja room and sprinkle Ganga jal to purify the surroundings.

Set up the Kalash – Fill an earthen pot with sacred soil, sow barley seeds, and place a Kalash filled with holy water.

Decorate the Kalash – Cover it with mango leaves, place a coconut wrapped in red cloth, and tie a sacred thread (moli).

Invoke Maa Durga – Light a diya, offer flowers, rice, and kumkum, chanting Durga mantras.

Establish Navratri Kalash – Place the Kalash in Kanya Lagna Muhurat to invite Maa Durga’s energy into the home.

Offer Prasad – Fruits, sweets, and bhog like suji halwa or kheer are offered to the Goddess.

Puja Samagri (Essential Items)

Kalash (pot)

Coconut wrapped in red cloth

Mango leaves

Sacred soil & barley seeds

Red chunri (cloth)

Ganga jal (holy water)

Flowers, rice, kumkum, haldi

Diya and incense sticks

Fruits and sweets for prasad

Significance of Ghatasthapana

According to drik panchang, Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Navratri sadhana and symbolizes invoking the Shakti (divine feminine energy) of Maa Durga. The Kalash represents prosperity, abundance, and divine blessings. Worshippers believe that performing the ritual with devotion brings strength, happiness, and protection for the family.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat on September 22, 2025, sets the tone for Navratri celebrations. By performing puja vidhi with devotion and following the right muhurat, devotees can invite Maa Durga’s blessings for health, wealth, and spiritual growth.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)