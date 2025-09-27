Shardiya Navratri 2025 Horoscope: Puja Tips And Remedies For 12 Zodiac Signs For Last 3 Days Of Navratri

As Shardiya Navratri 2025 reaches its spiritually potent final phase, the last three days hold special significance for invoking the divine energies of Goddess Durga in her most powerful forms—Maa Durga, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. These days are considered especially auspicious for performing focused rituals, seeking blessings, and aligning with cosmic energies.

In this horoscope guide, discover personalized puja tips, astrological remedies, and spiritual practices tailored for all 12 zodiac signs as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani, to help you harness the full power of Navratri’s concluding days and manifest peace, prosperity, and protection.

Aries

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This Navratri, Maa Durga gives Aries the strength to stop being afraid and make big changes in their lives. Problems that seemed like they were going nowhere will start to turn into new opportunities. To use this fire in a good way, read a few words from the Durga Kavach every day. This will protect you from hidden problems. Giving the Goddess pomegranate seeds or crimson sandal paste will make her protection stronger. Wearing deep crimson or scarlet will help you stay brave and focused.

Taurus

Navratri provides Taurus peace and a steady hand to help them strengthen their familial ties and their finances. Maa Durga gives you the peace of balance after being restless. If you read Sapt Shloki Durga with devotion every morning, it will help you find serenity and open doors to plenty. Put fresh sugarcane or white sesame seeds on the altar for special grace. Wearing white, silver, or gentle pink will bring peace and harmony into your life.

Gemini

Gemini has a clear understanding of their feelings during Navratri. Maa Durga helps you clear your mind and gives you insight to make your voice stronger. The Durga Gayatri Mantra is very strong for you. Say it every day to help you concentrate. Giving cloves or seasonal pulses puts your ideas in line with God's plan. Wearing yellow, green, or turquoise will make your mind work better.

Cancer

Maa Durga eases your mental worries and protects your home during this Navratri. You will feel more at peace with your family and with yourself. This year, the Siddh Kunjika Stotram is your shield. Chanting helps you let go of worries and fears that are hiding. To make this blessing stronger, give a white pumpkin or water chestnut (singhara). Wearing white, pearl, or light blue will make you feel peaceful and cared for.

Leo

This Navratri, Leo shines brilliantly because Maa Durga has given you the power to attract, be recognized, and be innovative. Your devotion shows, and people are drawn to your warmth. Reading parts of the Durga Kavach during evening aarti will make your aura stronger and keep your charm safe. Give the Goddess hibiscus garlands or jaggery mixed with ghee. Wearing gold, orange, or brilliant yellow makes you even more attractive.

Virgo

This Navratri provides Virgo mental clarity, discipline, and recognition of your hard work. Maa Durga gives you the strength to make smart choices with confidence. The Durga Gayatri Mantra helps you stay sharp on the inside. Chanting it every day helps you stay focused and balanced. Giving green gram sprouts or fresh betel leaves as an offering during puja brings the benefits of order and growth. Wearing pale green, beige, or yellow makes you more productive and peaceful.

Libra

During this Navratri, Maa Durga brings peace to Libra's relationships and clears up any confusion. It seems easier to find love, harmony, and peace. The Sapt Shloki Durga is your guide. Reading it every day makes your energy stronger and more beautiful. Giving lavender flowers or burning a mustard oil lamp with ajwain seeds will bring you the uncommon benefits of peace. Wearing pink, aqua blue, or lavender makes you look serene.

Scorpio

Scorpios are lucky this Navratri because they can change. Maa Durga provides you the strength to break free from past chains and start over. The Siddh Kunjika Stotram is your weapon; saying it gives you the strength to combat negativity and start over. Giving raw red chilies or deep red linen shows how strong this change is. Colors like maroon, burgundy, or blood red make you more resilient and focused.

Sagittarius

This Navratri, Maa Durga gives Sagittarius progress, spiritual insight, and hope. Life feels big, and you might get the chance to travel, learn, or educate. Chanting the Durga Gayatri Mantra connects you with higher wisdom and divine grace. Give the Goddess turmeric root (haldi gathi) or figs to make your journey stronger. Wearing yellow, orange, or magenta might make you feel happy and open.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, Navratri 2025 is a time of balancing karma and getting consistent benefits for being patient. Maa Durga helps you let go of previous problems and gives you good luck with your work and money. Reading words from the Durga Kavach every day protects your work and gets rid of old karma. During puja, giving black sesame laddus or an iron coin wrapped in black thread would connect you with her uncommon blessings. Wearing dark green, navy blue, or gray makes Saturn's grounding effect stronger.

Aquarius

Maa Durga helps Aquarius convert problems into possibilities this Navratri. Innovation and spiritual clarity are at their highest points. The Sapt Shloki Durga is on your side; reciting it will give your huge thoughts divine strength. For special benefits, give the Goddess blue flowers or barley grains that have been soaked. Wearing silver, indigo, or electric blue will help your visionary energy.

Pisces

This Navratri gives Pisces a rare chance to find tranquility and replenish their spirit. Maa Durga gives you love, dedication, and a clear sense of direction. Chanting the Siddh Kunjika Stotram at night when it's peaceful gets rid of old worries and brings out your inner sense. Giving lotus seeds (makhana) or sandalwood paste with rose petals in your puja can bring your heart closer to her heavenly love. Your aura will stay open and calm if you wear sea green, aqua, or white.