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  • /Shardiya Navratri 2026: Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Maha Chandi Devi at Vijayawada Temple

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Maha Chandi Devi at Vijayawada Temple

On the fourth day of Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Maha Chandi Devi at the Indrakeeladri temple in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Shardiya Navratri 2026: Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Maha Chandi Devi at Vijayawada Temple
Image Credit: ANI

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Shardiya Navratri 2026: Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Maha Chandi Devi at Vijayawada Temple
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