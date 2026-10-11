/Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1

Sharadiya Navratri, beginning on Sunday, October 11, 2026, marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. The nine forms of Maa Durga honored each day include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog as a mark of respect and reverence to the goddess.