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  • /Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Shardiya Navratri begins on October 11, 2026, with Ghatasthapana, check the auspicious muhurat, Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, colour of the day, mantra, aarti and 50 wishes for Day 1.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 06:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1

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Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1
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