/Shardiya Navratri 2026 Ghatasthapana: Maa Shailputri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti and wishes for Day 1

Sharadiya Navratri, beginning on Sunday, October 11, 2026, marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. The nine forms of Maa Durga honored each day include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog as a mark of respect and reverence to the goddess.
As per Drik Panchang, the Ghatasthapana should be performed on October 11, 2026. Below are the details for the correct timings:
Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Sunday, October 11, 2026
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:20 AM to 10:12 AM
Duration - 03 Hours 52 Mins
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM
Duration - 00 Hours 46 Mins
October 11, 2026, Sunday
Navratri color of the day - Orange
Worshipping Goddess Navdurga wearing Orange color on Sunday bestows the person with qualities such as warmth and exuberance. This color is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.
ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥
Prarthana
वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्।
वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥
Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam।
Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥
शैलपुत्री माँ बैल असवार। करें देवता जय जय कार॥
शिव-शंकर की प्रिय भवानी। तेरी महिमा किसी ने न जानी॥
पार्वती तू उमा कहलावें। जो तुझे सुमिरे सो सुख पावें॥
रिद्धि सिद्धि प्रदान करे तू। दया करें धनवान करें तू॥
सोमवार को शिव संग प्यारी। आरती जिसने तेरी उतारी॥
उसकी सगरी आस पुजा दो। सगरे दुःख तकलीफ मिटा दो॥
घी का सुन्दर दीप जला के। गोला गरी का भोग लगा के॥
श्रद्धा भाव से मन्त्र जपायें। प्रेम सहित फिर शीश झुकायें॥
जय गिरराज किशोरी अम्बे। शिव मुख चन्द्र चकोरी अम्बे॥
मनोकामना पूर्ण कर दो। चमन सदा सुख सम्पत्ति भर दो॥
Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. After the self-immolation as Goddess Sati, Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. In Sanskrit Shail means the mountain and due to which Goddess was known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain.
Governing Planet
It is believed that the Chandra, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Shailputri and any bad effect of the Moon can be overcome by worshipping this form of Adi Shakti.
Iconography
The mount of Goddess Shailputri is bull and because of that she is also known as Vrisharudha. Goddess Shailputri is depicted with two hands. She carries Trishul in the right hand and the lotus flower in the left hand.
She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati. Due to her importance among all nine forms Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Similar to her previous birth as Goddess Sati, Goddess Shailputri got married to Lord Shiva.
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
The essential items required for Ghatasthapana include:
1. May Maa Shailputri bless you with strength, courage and wisdom. Happy Navratri Day 1!
2. May the divine blessings of Maa Shailputri bring peace, prosperity and happiness into your life.
3. On the first day of Navratri, may Maa Shailputri remove every obstacle from your path and guide you towards success.
4. May Maa Shailputri fill your heart with faith, your mind with positivity and your life with endless blessings.
5. Wishing you and your family a blessed Navratri. May Maa Shailputri protect you and keep you happy always.
6. May the first day of Navratri mark the beginning of a beautiful journey filled with hope, devotion and prosperity.
7. May Maa Shailputri give you the courage to face every challenge and the strength to overcome every difficulty.
8. Let the blessings of Maa Shailputri bring new hope, fresh beginnings and endless opportunities into your life.
9. May your home be filled with happiness, your heart with devotion and your days with Maa Shailputri's divine grace.
10. Happy Navratri! May Maa Shailputri bless you with good health, peace of mind and success in everything you do.
11. May Maa Shailputri guide you towards the right path and help you achieve all your dreams.
12. On this auspicious first day of Navratri, may your life shine with positivity and divine blessings.
13. May Maa Shailputri give you the strength to leave behind your worries and welcome every new beginning with confidence.
14. Wishing you nine days of devotion, happiness and spiritual growth. May Maa Shailputri bless you abundantly.
15. May the grace of Maa Shailputri bring harmony to your relationships and prosperity to your household.
16. May this Navratri bring fresh hope into your life and fill every moment with the blessings of Maa Durga.
17. May Maa Shailputri bless you with a peaceful mind, a strong spirit and a heart full of gratitude.
18. On Navratri Day 1, may the divine mother protect you from negativity and lead you towards happiness.
19. May your prayers be answered and your efforts bear fruit with the blessings of Maa Shailputri.
20. Wishing you a joyful and spiritually fulfilling Navratri. May Maa Shailputri always be your guiding light.
21. May Maa Shailputri bless every member of your family with good health, long life and prosperity.
22. May the beginning of Navratri bring renewed faith, courage and determination into your life.
23. May Maa Shailputri help you find peace in difficult times and strength when life feels challenging.
24. Let the divine energy of Maa Shailputri inspire you to move forward with faith and confidence. Happy Navratri!
25. May your life be filled with the purity of devotion and the strength of Maa Shailputri's blessings.
26. On this sacred day, may Maa Shailputri fulfil your wishes and fill your life with joy and abundance.
27. May every sunrise bring you new opportunities and every prayer bring you closer to the divine mother.
28. May Maa Shailputri bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions and the courage to follow your dreams.
29. Wishing you a Navratri filled with devotion, positivity and countless reasons to be grateful.
30. May the blessings of Maa Shailputri bring peace to your home and success to all your endeavours.
31. May Maa Shailputri strengthen your faith and remind you that every new beginning holds the promise of something beautiful.
32. On the first day of Navratri, may you receive the divine mother's blessings for happiness, success and spiritual growth.
33. May Maa Shailputri remove fear from your heart and fill your life with confidence and hope.
34. May your family enjoy a Navratri filled with togetherness, good health and divine protection.
35. May Maa Shailputri bless you with patience during difficult times and gratitude during happy moments.
36. May this auspicious occasion bring peace to your soul and positivity to every corner of your life.
37. May Maa Shailputri shower her blessings upon you and help you turn your dreams into reality.
38. Let devotion guide your heart and faith strengthen your spirit this Navratri. May Maa Shailputri bless you always.
39. May the first day of Navratri bring happiness to your home and renewed hope to your heart.
40. May Maa Shailputri bless you with the courage to begin again and the determination to keep moving forward.
41. May the divine mother's grace help you overcome difficulties and welcome brighter days ahead.
42. Wishing you peace, prosperity and spiritual fulfilment on the first day of Navratri. Jai Maa Shailputri!
43. May Maa Shailputri fill your life with positive energy and bless you with success in all your endeavours.
44. May your devotion bring you inner peace and Maa Shailputri's blessings bring happiness to your family.
45. May this Navratri remind you of the strength within you and the divine grace that guides your journey.
46. May Maa Shailputri bless you with a pure heart, a peaceful mind and an unshakable spirit.
47. May every challenge become an opportunity to grow with the blessings and guidance of the divine mother.
48. May the sacred beginning of Navratri bring good fortune, prosperity and new hope into your life.
49. May Maa Shailputri always watch over you, protect your loved ones and bless your family with happiness.
50. Happy Navratri Day 1! May Maa Shailputri's divine blessings bring strength, peace, prosperity and happiness into your life. Jai Mata Di!
By following these rituals and performing Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri, devotees can invoke the blessings of Maa Shailputri and set the tone for a prosperous and spiritually uplifting celebration of Navratri 2026.
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