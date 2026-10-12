/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Brahmacharini puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 2

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for puja:
Brahma Muhurta: 04:41 AM to 05:31 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:06 AM to 06:21 AM
Abhijit: 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM
Vijaya Muhurta: 02:04 PM to 02:50 PM
Godhuli Muhurta: 05:56 PM to 06:21 PM
Sayahna Sandhya: 05:56 PM to 07:10 PM
Amrit Kalam: 02:35 PM to 04:16 PM
Nishita Muhurta: 11:44 PM to 12:33 AM, Oct 13
Navratri Day 2: Color of the day
October 12, 2026, Monday
Navratri color of the day - White
White color is synonymous with purity and innocence. Wear white color on Monday to become worthy of Goddess' blessings and experience a feeling of inner peace and security.
After Kushmanda form, Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati. In this form the Goddess Parvati was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. It is believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini.
Goddess Brahmacharini did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She performed hard austerity and due to which She was called Brahmacharini. It is stated that during her penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband She spent 1000 years on the diet of flowers and fruits and another 100 years on the diet on leafy vegetables while sleeping on the floor.
Maa Brahmacharini's Favorite Flower: Jasmine (चमेली)
ॐ देवी ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥
Shri Brahmacharini Prarthana
दधाना कर पद्माभ्यामक्षमाला कमण्डलू।
देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा॥
जय अम्बे ब्रह्मचारिणी माता। जय चतुरानन प्रिय सुख दाता॥
ब्रह्मा जी के मन भाती हो। ज्ञान सभी को सिखलाती हो॥
ब्रह्म मन्त्र है जाप तुम्हारा। जिसको जपे सरल संसारा॥
जय गायत्री वेद की माता। जो जन जिस दिन तुम्हें ध्याता॥
कमी कोई रहने ना पाये। कोई भी दुःख सहने न पाये॥
उसकी विरति रहे ठिकाने। जो तेरी महिमा को जाने॥
रद्रक्षा की माला ले कर। जपे जो मन्त्र श्रद्धा दे कर॥
आलस छोड़ करे गुणगाना। माँ तुम उसको सुख पहुँचाना॥
ब्रह्मचारिणी तेरो नाम। पूर्ण करो सब मेरे काम॥
भक्त तेरे चरणों का पुजारी। रखना लाज मेरी महतारी॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
1. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with patience, strength and wisdom to overcome every challenge in life.
2. As you pray to Maa Brahmacharini, may your heart be filled with devotion and your life with happiness and peace.
3. May the divine blessings of Maa Brahmacharini guide you towards the right path and help you achieve your dreams.
4. May Maa Brahmacharini give you the courage to face difficulties and the determination to keep moving forward.
5. On this auspicious day of Navratri, may Maa Brahmacharini bless your family with good health, prosperity and harmony.
6. May your prayers to Maa Brahmacharini bring peace to your mind, strength to your spirit and hope to your heart.
7. May Maa Brahmacharini teach you the power of patience and help you trust the journey of life.
8. May the grace of Maa Brahmacharini remove negativity from your life and fill your days with positivity.
9. As you seek the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini, may every obstacle become an opportunity to grow stronger.
10. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with unwavering faith, a peaceful heart and the wisdom to make the right decisions.
11. May your devotion to Maa Brahmacharini bring you closer to inner peace and spiritual fulfilment.
12. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with the strength to stay true to your values and the courage to follow your dreams.
13. On this sacred day, may the divine mother fill your home with happiness and your life with abundant blessings.
14. May Maa Brahmacharini help you remain calm during difficult times and grateful during moments of joy.
15. May her divine grace bring clarity to your thoughts, purity to your intentions and peace to your soul.
16. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with the patience to wait for the right time and the courage to act when opportunity arrives.
17. As you pray to the divine mother, may your worries fade and your faith grow stronger with every passing day.
18. May Maa Brahmacharini protect your loved ones and bless your family with lasting happiness and prosperity.
19. May her blessings inspire you to face life's uncertainties with courage, hope and determination.
20. May Maa Brahmacharini fill your heart with compassion and guide you towards a life of truth and devotion.
21. May your prayers bring you inner strength, your faith give you comfort and Maa Brahmacharini's blessings light your way.
22. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with the wisdom to learn from every experience and the strength to rise after every setback.
23. On this day of devotion, may the divine mother bring peace to your home and fulfilment to your heart.
24. May Maa Brahmacharini help you let go of fear and embrace every new beginning with confidence.
25. May her blessings bring stability to your life, understanding to your relationships and success to your efforts.
26. May Maa Brahmacharini fill your days with hope and remind you that patience and faith can help you overcome many hardships.
27. As you offer your prayers to Maa Brahmacharini, may your mind find calmness and your heart discover contentment.
28. May the divine mother bless you with good health, positive thoughts and the determination to fulfil your responsibilities.
29. May Maa Brahmacharini guide you through every difficult moment and help you emerge wiser and stronger.
30. May your devotion bring you spiritual growth and her blessings fill your life with peace and purpose.
31. May Maa Brahmacharini bless every step you take and give you the strength to continue even when the path feels difficult.
32. May her divine energy inspire you to practise kindness, patience and gratitude in your everyday life.
33. May Maa Brahmacharini grant you the courage to overcome self-doubt and the confidence to believe in yourself.
34. On this auspicious occasion, may the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini bring prosperity, harmony and new hope to your family.
35. May Maa Brahmacharini help you stay focused on your goals and remain patient as your efforts bear fruit.
36. May the divine mother's grace bring light to your darkest moments and comfort you whenever life feels overwhelming.
37. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with a peaceful mind, a devoted heart and a spirit that never gives up.
38. As you pray today, may Maa Brahmacharini fill your life with meaningful opportunities and guide you towards wise choices.
39. May her blessings strengthen your faith and help you find beauty and purpose in every stage of life.
40. May Maa Brahmacharini grant you the patience to endure hardships and the wisdom to recognise life's blessings.
41. May your home be filled with the warmth of love, the comfort of peace and the grace of Maa Brahmacharini.
42. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with the strength to forgive, the patience to understand and the wisdom to move forward.
43. May the divine mother help you overcome every fear and face the future with renewed faith and determination.
44. May Maa Brahmacharini bless your family with togetherness, your work with success and your heart with contentment.
45. May your prayers to Maa Brahmacharini bring you closer to your spiritual goals and fill your days with gratitude.
46. May the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini help you remain steadfast in your beliefs and graceful in your actions.
47. May Maa Brahmacharini guide you towards a life filled with truth, discipline, devotion and compassion.
48. May her divine presence give you hope during uncertain times and strength whenever you need it most.
49. May Maa Brahmacharini bless you and your loved ones with peace, prosperity, good health and endless reasons to be thankful.
50. As you bow before Maa Brahmacharini, may your heart be filled with devotion, your mind with wisdom and your life with divine blessings. Jai Maa Brahmacharini!
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