/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Chandraghanta puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 3

1. May Maa Chandraghanta shower her divine grace and remove all obstacles from your path.

2. Wishing you immense courage, strength, and inner peace on the auspicious third day of Navratri.

3. May the fierce yet compassionate form of Maa Chandraghanta protect you from all negativity and fear.

4. May the divine sound of her bell bring harmony, joy, and prosperity into your home.

5. Praying that Maa Chandraghanta blesses you with unwavering determination and success in all your endeavors.

6. May the goddess of grace fill your heart with divine light and uplift your spirit today.

7. Wishing you and your family a blessed Navratri filled with the divine energy of Maa Chandraghanta.

8. May Maa Chandraghanta grant you the strength to conquer every challenge with a calm and focused mind.

9. May her crescent moon bring cool comfort and peace to your troubled thoughts.

10. Praying that the divine blessings of Maa Chandraghanta pave the way for a prosperous year ahead.

11. May your life be illuminated by the brilliant aura and divine wisdom of the goddess.

12. Wishing you a day filled with spiritual reflection, devotion, and the grace of Maa Chandraghanta.

13. May the third day of Navratri bring you closer to your spiritual goals and inner harmony.

14. May Maa Chandraghanta remove sorrow from your life and bless you with endless happiness.

15. Praying that her protective shield guards you and your loved ones from all harm.

16. May your prayers reach the feet of Maa Chandraghanta and return to you as boundless blessings.

17. Wishing you the grace to overcome your inner demons and shine bright like the goddess.

18. May the divine mother grant you wisdom, patience, and a pure heart.

19. May the auspicious occasion of Maa Chandraghanta puja fill your life with new hope and enthusiasm.

20. Praying that every step you take is guided by the wisdom of Maa Chandraghanta.

21. May your home be blessed with health, wealth, and spiritual abundance today.

22. Wishing you a serene and spiritually uplifting worship of Maa Chandraghanta.

23. May the celestial energy of the goddess rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

24. Praying that Maa Chandraghanta destroys all negativity surrounding your life.

25. May her divine lion give you the courage to stand strong against all odds.

26. Wishing you a joyous Navratri celebration filled with devotion and family warmth.

27. May the gentle yet powerful grace of Maa Chandraghanta bring balance to your life.

28. Praying that you are blessed with clarity of thought and purity of intention.

29. May the goddess reward your sincere devotion with prosperity and peace.

30. Wishing you a harmonious day as we honor the third form of Durga.

31. May Maa Chandraghanta bless your career, relationships, and personal growth.

32. Praying that her divine bell wards off evil and invites positive energy into your space.

33. May you feel the divine presence and comforting warmth of the mother goddess today.

34. Wishing you immense resilience to face life's tests with the grace of Maa Chandraghanta.

35. May the blessings of the third night of Navratri bring sweet dreams and restful peace.

36. Praying that your faith in Maa Chandraghanta multiplies manifold during this sacred festival.

37. May the goddess crown your hard work with well-deserved success and recognition.

38. Wishing you a blessed day surrounded by the love and protection of the divine mother.

39. May Maa Chandraghanta heal your worries and fill your days with laughter and light.

40. Praying that you receive the highest form of spiritual knowledge and enlightenment.

41. May the crescent moon on her forehead guide you safely through the darkest nights.

42. Wishing you a fulfilling Navratri filled with traditional devotion and modern joy.

43. May Maa Chandraghanta bless your family with unity, health, and mutual respect.

44. Praying that your heart remains anchored in gratitude and devotion to the goddess.

45. May her ten hands extend blessings of protection, power, and prosperity to you.

46. Wishing you a transformative spiritual journey as you invoke Maa Chandraghanta.

47. May the divine mother answer your silent prayers and fulfill your righteous wishes.

48. Praying that your life reflects the grace, beauty, and strength of Maa Chandraghanta.

49. May the third day of Navratri mark the beginning of a wonderful new chapter in your life.

50. Wishing you a peaceful, blessed, and joyous worship of Maa Chandraghanta today and always.

