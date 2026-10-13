/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Chandraghanta puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 3

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana or Kalash installation on the first day, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for puja:
Brahma Muhurta 04:42 AM to 05:31 AM
Pratah Sandhya 05:07 AM to 06:21 AM
Abhijit 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM
Vijaya Muhurta 02:04 PM to 02:50 PM
Godhuli Muhurta 05:55 PM to 06:20 PM
Sayahna Sandhya 05:55 PM to 07:09 PM
Amrit Kalam 04:14 PM to 05:57 PM
Nishita Muhurta 11:43 PM to 12:33 AM, Oct 14
Ravi Yoga 01:43 AM, Oct 14 to 06:22 AM, Oct 14
October 13, 2026, Tuesday
Navratri color of the day - Red
On Tuesday, wear Red color for your Navratri celebrations. Red symbolizes passion and love and is also the most preferred color of Chunri that is offered to Goddess. This color fills the person with vigour and vitality.
Goddess Chandraghanta is the married form the Goddess Parvati. After getting married to Lord Shiva Goddess Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with half Chandra and due to which Goddess Parvati was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri.
It is believed that the planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress. She wears the semi-circular moon, i.e., Ardha Chandra on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that she is known as Chandra-Ghanta. She is depicted with ten hands.
Maa Chandraghanta's Favorite Flower: Jasmine (चमेली)
ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥
Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥
पिण्डज प्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता।
प्रसादं तनुते मह्यम् चन्द्रघण्टेति विश्रुता॥
जय माँ चन्द्रघण्टा सुख धाम। पूर्ण कीजो मेरे काम॥
चन्द्र समाज तू शीतल दाती। चन्द्र तेज किरणों में समाती॥
मन की मालक मन भाती हो। चन्द्रघण्टा तुम वर दाती हो॥
सुन्दर भाव को लाने वाली। हर संकट में बचाने वाली॥
हर बुधवार को तुझे ध्याये। सन्मुख घी की ज्योत जलाये॥
श्रद्दा सहित तो विनय सुनाये। मूर्ति चन्द्र आकार बनाये॥
शीश झुका कहे मन की बाता। पूर्ण आस करो जगत दाता॥
काँचीपुर स्थान तुम्हारा। कर्नाटिका में मान तुम्हारा॥
नाम तेरा रटूँ महारानी। भक्त की रक्षा करो भवानी॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide to do puja:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
Here are 50 wishes and prayers dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta to share with your family and friends:
1. May Maa Chandraghanta shower her divine grace and remove all obstacles from your path.
2. Wishing you immense courage, strength, and inner peace on the auspicious third day of Navratri.
3. May the fierce yet compassionate form of Maa Chandraghanta protect you from all negativity and fear.
4. May the divine sound of her bell bring harmony, joy, and prosperity into your home.
5. Praying that Maa Chandraghanta blesses you with unwavering determination and success in all your endeavors.
6. May the goddess of grace fill your heart with divine light and uplift your spirit today.
7. Wishing you and your family a blessed Navratri filled with the divine energy of Maa Chandraghanta.
8. May Maa Chandraghanta grant you the strength to conquer every challenge with a calm and focused mind.
9. May her crescent moon bring cool comfort and peace to your troubled thoughts.
10. Praying that the divine blessings of Maa Chandraghanta pave the way for a prosperous year ahead.
11. May your life be illuminated by the brilliant aura and divine wisdom of the goddess.
12. Wishing you a day filled with spiritual reflection, devotion, and the grace of Maa Chandraghanta.
13. May the third day of Navratri bring you closer to your spiritual goals and inner harmony.
14. May Maa Chandraghanta remove sorrow from your life and bless you with endless happiness.
15. Praying that her protective shield guards you and your loved ones from all harm.
16. May your prayers reach the feet of Maa Chandraghanta and return to you as boundless blessings.
17. Wishing you the grace to overcome your inner demons and shine bright like the goddess.
18. May the divine mother grant you wisdom, patience, and a pure heart.
19. May the auspicious occasion of Maa Chandraghanta puja fill your life with new hope and enthusiasm.
20. Praying that every step you take is guided by the wisdom of Maa Chandraghanta.
21. May your home be blessed with health, wealth, and spiritual abundance today.
22. Wishing you a serene and spiritually uplifting worship of Maa Chandraghanta.
23. May the celestial energy of the goddess rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.
24. Praying that Maa Chandraghanta destroys all negativity surrounding your life.
25. May her divine lion give you the courage to stand strong against all odds.
26. Wishing you a joyous Navratri celebration filled with devotion and family warmth.
27. May the gentle yet powerful grace of Maa Chandraghanta bring balance to your life.
28. Praying that you are blessed with clarity of thought and purity of intention.
29. May the goddess reward your sincere devotion with prosperity and peace.
30. Wishing you a harmonious day as we honor the third form of Durga.
31. May Maa Chandraghanta bless your career, relationships, and personal growth.
32. Praying that her divine bell wards off evil and invites positive energy into your space.
33. May you feel the divine presence and comforting warmth of the mother goddess today.
34. Wishing you immense resilience to face life's tests with the grace of Maa Chandraghanta.
35. May the blessings of the third night of Navratri bring sweet dreams and restful peace.
36. Praying that your faith in Maa Chandraghanta multiplies manifold during this sacred festival.
37. May the goddess crown your hard work with well-deserved success and recognition.
38. Wishing you a blessed day surrounded by the love and protection of the divine mother.
39. May Maa Chandraghanta heal your worries and fill your days with laughter and light.
40. Praying that you receive the highest form of spiritual knowledge and enlightenment.
41. May the crescent moon on her forehead guide you safely through the darkest nights.
42. Wishing you a fulfilling Navratri filled with traditional devotion and modern joy.
43. May Maa Chandraghanta bless your family with unity, health, and mutual respect.
44. Praying that your heart remains anchored in gratitude and devotion to the goddess.
45. May her ten hands extend blessings of protection, power, and prosperity to you.
46. Wishing you a transformative spiritual journey as you invoke Maa Chandraghanta.
47. May the divine mother answer your silent prayers and fulfill your righteous wishes.
48. Praying that your life reflects the grace, beauty, and strength of Maa Chandraghanta.
49. May the third day of Navratri mark the beginning of a wonderful new chapter in your life.
50. Wishing you a peaceful, blessed, and joyous worship of Maa Chandraghanta today and always.
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