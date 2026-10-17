/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Kalaratri puja, shubh muhurat, colour, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 7

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for Maa Kalaratri puja:
Brahma Muhurta 04:43 AM to 05:33 AM
Pratah Sandhya 05:08 AM to 06:24 AM
Abhijit 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya Muhurta 02:02 PM to 02:47 PM
Godhuli Muhurta 05:51 PM to 06:16 PM
Sayahna Sandhya 05:51 PM to 07:06 PM
Saraswati Avahan on Friday, October 16, 2026
Mula Nakshatra Avahan Muhurat - 03:34 PM to 05:52 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins
Mula Nakshatra Begins - 06:47 AM on Oct 16, 2026
Mula Nakshatra Ends - 09:47 AM on Oct 17, 2026
October 17, 2026, Saturday
Navratri color of the day - Grey
Grey color represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. This color is also appropriate for those who want to participate in Navratri celebrations and make a subtle style statement with this undertone color shade.
When the Goddess Parvati removed outer golden skin to kill demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha, She was known as Goddess Kalaratri. Kalaratri is the fiercest and the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. It is believed that the planet Shani is governed by Goddess Kalaratri.
Goddess Kalaratri complexion is dark black and she rides on a donkey. She is depicted with four hands. Her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra and She carries sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands. Although the Goddess Kalaratri is the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati, She blesses her devotees with Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Because of her Shubh or auspicious power within her ferocious form Goddess Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari (शुभंकरी).
The name of Goddess Kalaratri is also spelled as Goddess Kalratri and Goddess Kaalratri.
Favorite Flower: Night blooming jasmine (रात की रानी)
ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥
एकवेणी जपाकर्णपूरा नग्ना खरास्थिता।
लम्बोष्ठी कर्णिकाकर्णी तैलाभ्यक्त शरीरिणी॥
वामपादोल्लसल्लोह लताकण्टकभूषणा।
वर्धन मूर्धध्वजा कृष्णा कालरात्रिर्भयङ्करी॥
Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।
Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥
Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।
Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥
कालरात्रि जय जय महाकाली। काल के मुँह से बचाने वाली॥
दुष्ट संघारक नाम तुम्हारा। महाचण्डी तेरा अवतारा॥
पृथ्वी और आकाश पे सारा। महाकाली है तेरा पसारा॥
खड्ग खप्पर रखने वाली। दुष्टों का लहू चखने वाली॥
कलकत्ता स्थान तुम्हारा। सब जगह देखूँ तेरा नजारा॥
सभी देवता सब नर-नारी। गावें स्तुति सभी तुम्हारी॥
रक्तदन्ता और अन्नपूर्णा। कृपा करे तो कोई भी दुःख ना॥
ना कोई चिन्ता रहे ना बीमारी। ना कोई गम ना संकट भारी॥
उस पर कभी कष्ट ना आवे। महाकाली माँ जिसे बचावे॥
तू भी भक्त प्रेम से कह। कालरात्रि माँ तेरी जय॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide to do puja:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
Here are 50 wishes and prayers to seek the divine protection and blessings of Maa Kalaratri on the seventh day of Navratri:
1. May Maa Kalaratri destroy every negative energy, evil eye, and dark influence surrounding your life.
2. Praying that the fiercest form of the divine mother shields you and your family from all unseen dangers.
3. May Goddess Kalaratri shatter all malevolent forces, toxic people, and obstacles standing in your way.
4. Wishing you absolute safety, fearlessness, and divine protection under the watchful eyes of Maa Kalaratri.
5. May the dark-complexioned, powerful goddess consume all your troubles and leave only peace behind.
6. Praying that no harm, evil intention, or negative aura can ever touch you or your home.
7. May Goddess Kalaratri banish all forms of fear, dread, and paranoia from your daily life.
8. Wishing that the divine flame in her hand burns away all darkness and negativity in your path.
9. May Maa Kalaratri stand as an unbreakable shield between you and any impending danger.
10. Praying that all planetary faults, bad omens, and negative horoscopic influences are neutralized today.
11. May the auspicious Shubhankari form of Maa Kalaratri grant you absolute mental peace and freedom from fear.
12. Praying that all anxiety, stress, and heavy emotional burdens are lifted from your heart.
13. May Goddess Kalaratri bless you with unshakeable emotional strength and psychological resilience.
14. Wishing you quiet sleep, pleasant dreams, and an end to all recurring fears and nightmares.
15. May the divine mother fill your mind with calm assurance and unyielding confidence.
16. Praying that you find inner courage to face your deepest fears and emerge completely victorious.
17. May Maa Kalaratri cleanse your mind of disturbing thoughts and restore absolute tranquility.
18. Wishing that every shadow of doubt in your spirit is dispelled by her radiant, divine light.
19. May Goddess Kalaratri grant you the serenity to stay grounded even during life's fiercest storms.
20. Praying for emotional stability, mental clarity, and profound peace of mind for you and your family.
21. May Maa Kalaratri grant you the fierce courage of a warrior to conquer every hurdle in your career.
22. Praying for total victory over professional rivals, workplace politics, and hidden adversaries.
23. May the divine goddess clear all roadblocks from your journey to success and prosperity.
24. Wishing you bold vision, decisive action, and glorious triumphs in all your pursuits.
25. May Maa Kalaratri empower you to transform every setback into a stepping stone for growth.
26. Praying that your hard work destroys all competition and earns you high honor and success.
27. May the goddess grant you the strength to stand up against injustice and claim what is rightfully yours.
28. Wishing you unshakeable determination to achieve your highest ambitions without hesitation.
29. May Maa Kalaratri bless your business and professional ventures with unstoppable momentum.
30. Praying that every challenge you encounter dissolves before her supreme, victorious power.
31. May Goddess Kalaratri cure all chronic illnesses, physical ailments, and lingering pain.
32. Praying for swift recovery, physical strength, and complete bodily rejuvenation under her grace.
33. May Maa Kalaratri protect your family from severe diseases, infections, and untimely harm.
34. Wishing you long life, robust health, and endless physical vitality blessed by the divine mother.
35. May the powerful energy of the seventh day of Navratri revitalise every cell in your body.
36. Praying that all fatigue, weakness, and physical suffering disappear from your life.
37. May Goddess Kalaratri grant speed, energy, and stamina to your mind and body.
38. Wishing you a long, healthy, and active life surrounded by those you love.
39. May the divine mother bless you with strong immunity and protection from physical danger.
40. Praying for complete physical wellness, energetic living, and total vitality for your family.
41. May Maa Kalaratri, who gives auspicious results, shower your home with immense prosperity and wealth.
42. Praying for the destruction of ignorance and the awakening of supreme spiritual wisdom within you.
43. May Goddess Kalaratri burn away all past bad karma and lead your soul toward purity and truth.
44. Wishing you spiritual progress, sharp intuition, and a deep connection with the divine mother.
45. May Maa Kalaratri ensure that your household is blessed with abundance, comfort, and good fortune.
46. Praying that your heart remains pure, compassionate, and free from ego and pride.
47. May the sacred blessings of Goddess Kalaratri bring unexpected joy and financial breakthroughs.
48. Wishing that your life is guided by truth, righteousness, and divine enlightenment.
49. May Maa Kalaratri bless your home with continuous harmony, wealth, and spiritual growth.
50. Praying that the protective and loving presence of Maa Kalaratri stays with you forever.
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