/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Katyayani puja, Saraswati Avahan, muhurat, colour, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 6

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for Maa Katyayani puja:
Brahma Muhurta: 04:43 AM to 05:33 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:08 AM to 06:23 AM
Abhijit: 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya Muhurta: 02:02 PM to 02:48 PM
Godhuli Muhurta: 05:52 PM to 06:17 PM
Sayahna Sandhya: 05:52 PM to 07:07 PM
Saraswati Avahan on Friday, October 16, 2026
Mula Nakshatra Avahan Muhurat - 03:34 PM to 05:52 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins
Mula Nakshatra Begins - 06:47 AM on Oct 16, 2026
Mula Nakshatra Ends - 09:47 AM on Oct 17, 2026
October 16, 2026, Friday
Navratri color of the day - Green
Green color symbolizes nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Wear Green on Friday and let the Goddess bestows you with tranquillity. Green also represents new beginnings in life.
To destroy demon Mahishasura, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayani. It was the most violent form of Goddess Parvati. In this form Goddess Parvati is also known as Warrior Goddess. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. It is believed that the planet Brihaspati is governed by Goddess Katyayani.
Goddess Katyayani rides on the magnificent lion and depicted with four hands. Goddess Katyayani carries lotus flower and sword in her left hands and keeps her right hands in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. According to religious texts Goddess Parvati was born at the home of sage Katya and due to which this form of Goddess Parvati is known as Katyayani.
Favorite Flower: Red color flowers specially rose
ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥
चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।
कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥
Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।
Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥
जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यायनी। जय जग माता जग की महारानी॥
बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा। वहावर दाती नाम पुकारा॥
कई नाम है कई धाम है। यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है॥
हर मन्दिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी। कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी॥
हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते। हर मन्दिर में भगत है कहते॥
कत्यानी रक्षक काया की। ग्रन्थि काटे मोह माया की॥
झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली। अपना नाम जपाने वाली॥
बृहस्पतिवार को पूजा करिये। ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये॥
हर संकट को दूर करेगी। भण्डारे भरपूर करेगी॥
जो भी माँ को भक्त पुकारे। कात्यायनी सब कष्ट निवारे॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide to do puja:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
Here are 50 wishes and prayers to seek the divine blessings of Maa Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri:
1. May Maa Katyayani bless you with a loving, harmonious, and fulfilling life partnership.
2. Praying that the divine goddess eliminates all obstacles in your path to finding true love and companionship.
3. May the grace of Goddess Katyayani bring deep understanding, trust, and sweetness into your marriage.
4. Wishing you everlasting love, devotion, and mutual respect in your personal relationships.
5. May Maa Katyayani remove all delays and difficulties for those seeking a suitable life partner.
6. Praying that your home is blessed with emotional harmony, warmth, and enduring togetherness.
7. May the goddess protect your bond of marriage from all negative influences and misunderstandings.
8. Wishing you a peaceful, joyful relationship filled with unconditional love and affection.
9. May Maa Katyayani fulfill all pure wishes of your heart regarding your future and family life.
10. Praying that every couple is blessed with happiness, longevity, and mutual devotion under her grace.
11. May the warrior form of Goddess Katyayani fill your heart with immense bravery and inner strength.
12. Praying that you emerge victorious over every obstacle, enmity, and challenging situation in life.
13. May Maa Katyayani grant you the courage to stand up for truth and righteousness at all times.
14. Wishing you unshakeable confidence and mental fortitude as you face life's daily battles.
15. May the fierce grace of the warrior goddess protect you from all hidden enemies and negative energy.
16. Praying that every fear and self-doubt in your mind is destroyed by the sword of Maa Katyayani.
17. May Goddess Katyayani empower you with the resilience needed to overcome complex circumstances.
18. Wishing you heroic energy and sharp focus to conquer all your goals and ambitions.
19. May the divine mother shield you and your loved ones from every form of danger and harm.
20. Praying that you walk with fearlessness, dignity, and grace wherever life takes you.
21. May Maa Katyayani shower her divine blessings on your professional growth and career aspirations.
22. Praying for abundance, financial security, and steady progress in all your business ventures.
23. May the goddess bless you with leadership qualities, wisdom, and success in every project.
24. Wishing you breakthroughs in your workplace, earned recognition, and rewarding achievements.
25. May Maa Katyayani open new doors of opportunity and grant you prosperous outcomes.
26. Praying that your hard work, dedication, and talents yield the highest level of success.
27. May the mother goddess guide your career decisions with clarity, focus, and sharp vision.
28. Wishing that your home and enterprise are always filled with wealth, comfort, and luxury.
29. May Goddess Katyayani clear all financial roadblocks and bless you with sustainable abundance.
30. Praying that every honest effort you make leads to triumph, stability, and honor.
31. May Maa Katyayani bless you with robust health, long life, and boundless physical energy.
32. Praying that the divine energy of the sixth day of Navratri cures all sickness and suffering.
33. May the goddess protect your family from ailments, fatigue, and lingering health issues.
34. Wishing you complete mental, physical, and emotional well-being under her motherly care.
35. May Maa Katyayani fill your life with vibrant vitality, inner peace, and positive aura.
36. Praying that all stress, anxiety, and restlessness disappear from your mind today.
37. May the divine radiance of the goddess keep your body strong and your spirit uplifted.
38. Wishing you a balanced, wholesome, and active life blessed by the divine mother.
39. May Goddess Katyayani grant speed, agility, and stamina to both your mind and body.
40. Praying for lifetime wellness, joy, and healthy living for you and your entire family.
41. May the radiant light of Maa Katyayani remove ignorance and illuminate your mind with wisdom.
42. Praying for spiritual awakening, inner purity, and a deep devotion toward the divine.
43. May Goddess Katyayani guide your soul on the path of truth, dharma, and compassion.
44. Wishing you a calm, focused mind capable of seeing through life's illusions and doubts.
45. May the sacred blessings of Maa Katyayani deepen your faith and refine your character.
46. Praying that your prayers and worship during Navratri bring you closer to ultimate truth.
47. May the divine mother fill your heart with purity, forgiveness, and unconditional kindness.
48. Wishing you spiritual progress, sharp intuition, and a profound sense of inner quiet.
49. May Maa Katyayani bless your mind with noble thoughts and lead you toward selfless service.
50. Praying that the divine presence of Goddess Katyayani remains with you, protecting and guiding you always.
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