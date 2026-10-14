/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Kushmanda puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 4

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for puja:
Brahma Muhurta 04:42 AM to 05:32 AM
Pratah Sandhya 05:07 AM to 06:22 AM
Abhijit: None
Vijaya Muhurta 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM
Kapardisha Chaturthi on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Chaturthi Madhyahna Muhurat - 10:58 AM to 01:17 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins
Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:49 AM to 07:58 PM
Duration - 10 Hours 09 Mins
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:27 PM on Oct 13, 2026
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:13 AM on Oct 15, 2026
October 14, 2026, Wednesday
Navratri color of the day - Royal Blue
Wear Royal Blue color on Wednesday and participate in Navratri celebrations with unmatched panache and elegance. Royal Blue is a vivid shade of color Blue and represents richness and tranquillity.
After taking form of Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati started living inside the center of the Sun so that He can liberate energy to the universe. Since then Goddess is known as Kushmanda. Kushmanda is the Goddess who has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. The glow and radiance of her body is as luminous as that of the Sun. Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri.
It is believed that Goddess Kushmanda provides direction and energy to the Surya. Hence Lord Surya is governed by Goddess Kushmanda. Goddess Siddhidatri rides on the lioness. She is depicted with eight hands. She has Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada and Kamal in the right hands and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra in the left hands in that order.
Maa Kushmanda's Favorite Flower: Red color flowers
Shri Kushmanda Mantra
ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥
Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥
Shri Kushmanda Prarthana
सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।
दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥
Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।
Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥
कूष्माण्डा जय जग सुखदानी। मुझ पर दया करो महारानी॥
पिङ्गला ज्वालामुखी निराली। शाकम्बरी माँ भोली भाली॥
लाखों नाम निराले तेरे। भक्त कई मतवाले तेरे॥
भीमा पर्वत पर है डेरा। स्वीकारो प्रणाम ये मेरा॥
सबकी सुनती हो जगदम्बे। सुख पहुँचाती हो माँ अम्बे॥
तेरे दर्शन का मैं प्यासा। पूर्ण कर दो मेरी आशा॥
माँ के मन में ममता भारी। क्यों ना सुनेगी अरज हमारी॥
तेरे दर पर किया है डेरा। दूर करो माँ संकट मेरा॥
मेरे कारज पूरे कर दो। मेरे तुम भण्डारे भर दो॥
तेरा दास तुझे ही ध्याये। भक्त तेरे दर शीश झुकाये॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide to do puja:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa Shailputri.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
Here are 50 wishes and prayers to share with your family, friends, and loved ones.
1. May Maa Kushmanda bless you with vibrant health, abundant energy, and lifelong vitality.
2. Praying that the divine radiance of the fourth day of Navratri fills your mind and body with strength.
3. May the creator of the universe eliminate all physical ailments and bring complete wellness into your life.
4. Wishing you end-to-end rejuvenation and good health as you offer prayers to Goddess Kushmanda today.
5. May Maa Kushmanda grant you a long, healthy life filled with strength and positive energy.
6. May the powerful warmth of the mother goddess cure all sickness and bless your household with immunity.
7. Praying that the divine light of Maa Kushmanda revitalizes your mind, body, and spirit.
8. May Goddess Kushmanda remove all fatigue, stress, and physical weakness from your life.
9. Wishing you lasting health, mental resilience, and physical stamina on this auspicious day.
10. May the glowing aura of Maa Kushmanda safeguard you and your loved ones from all diseases.
11. May the gentle smile of Goddess Kushmanda bring endless joy and delight to your heart.
12. Praying that your life is filled with pure happiness, contentment, and cheerful moments.
13. May Maa Kushmanda dispel all darkness and doubts, leaving only warmth and hope in your journey.
14. Wishing you an abundance of positive energy and unwavering optimism on this Navratri.
15. May the divine smile of the Mother illuminate every corner of your home with happiness.
16. Praying for peace of mind, emotional stability, and joyful living through Goddess Kushmanda.
17. May your heart always remain full of gratitude, kindness, and cheerfulness.
18. Wishing that all sadness vanishes from your life as you seek the blessings of Maa Kushmanda.
19. May Goddess Kushmanda grace your home with cheerful laughter, peace, and harmony.
20. Praying that every day brings new reasons for you to stay glad and hopeful.
21. May Goddess Kushmanda bless you with eight siddhis and nine nidhis in your personal and professional life.
22. Praying for financial stability, steady growth, and immense prosperity in all your endeavours.
23. May the ultimate creator of wealth grace your business and career with lasting success.
24. Wishing that your home is always overflowing with basic necessities, comfort, and luxury.
25. May Maa Kushmanda bless you with abundance, good fortune, and professional excellence.
26. Praying that every initiative you begin prospers under the watchful eye of Goddess Kushmanda.
27. May the mother goddess open doors to new opportunities, wealth, and grand achievements.
28. Wishing you steady career advancement, material success, and continuous prosperity.
29. May the sacred grace of Maa Kushmanda shower endless fortune upon your entire family.
30. Praying that your hard work translates into sustainable prosperity and financial freedom.
31. May Goddess Kushmanda inspire your creative spirit and guide you toward original ideas.
32. Praying for clarity of thought, sharp wisdom, and intellectual growth in everything you do.
33. May the divine light of Maa Kushmanda remove ignorance and enlighten your soul.
34. Wishing you spiritual awakening, inner peace, and a profound connection with the divine.
35. May Goddess Kushmanda grant you the patience and discernment needed to overcome complex choices.
36. Praying that your mind remains focused, calm, and insightful through all of life's tests.
37. May the mother goddess refine your knowledge and grant you success in education and learning.
38. Wishing you deep artistic vision, sharp intuition, and creative mastery.
39. May Maa Kushmanda lead you away from illusion and toward absolute truth and wisdom.
40. Praying that your spiritual practice deepens with the blessings of this holy Navratri day.
Wishes for Protection, Harmony, and Overall Well-Being
41. May Maa Kushmanda shield you and your family from all harm, evil eyes, and negative vibes.
42. Praying for strong family bonds, mutual respect, and unconditional love in your household.
43. May the divine aura of Goddess Kushmanda surround you like a shield of absolute safety.
44. Wishing that all conflicts in your life are resolved with calm understanding and grace.
45. May Goddess Kushmanda grant you courage to face challenges and overcome every obstacle.
46. Praying that your life is guided by truth, righteousness, and pure intentions.
47. May the Mother grant you the power to protect those who rely on you with compassion.
48. Wishing you freedom from fear, anxiety, and uncalled-for troubles in your daily life.
49. May Maa Kushmanda fill your living space with peace, contentment, and divine light.
50. Praying that the infinite love of Goddess Kushmanda stays with you forever and ever.
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