/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Mahagauri puja, Maha Navami muhurat, colour, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 9

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
Durgashtami on Monday, October 19, 2026
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 08:27 AM on Oct 18, 2026
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:51 AM on Oct 19, 2026
Maha Navami on Monday, October 19, 2026
Ashwina Navratri Parana on Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Navami Tithi Begins - 10:51 AM on Oct 19, 2026
Navami Tithi Ends - 12:50 PM on Oct 20, 2026
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for Maa Mahagauri puja:
Brahma Muhurta: 04:44 AM to 05:34 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:09 AM to 06:25 AM
Abhijit: 11:44 AM to 12:29 PM
Vijaya Muhurta: 02:01 PM to 02:46 PM
Godhuli Muhurta: 05:49 PM to 06:14 PM
Sayahna Sandhya: 05:49 PM to 07:04 PM
Amrit Kalam: 08:29 AM to 10:16 AM
Nishita Muhurta: 11:42 PM to 12:32 AM, Oct 20c
October 19, 2026, Monday
Navratri color of the day - Peacock Green
Peacock Green implies uniqueness and individuality. Stand out in the crowd wearing this exquisite shade of Blue and Green on this day of Navratri. This color exudes the qualities associated with both of these colors such as compassion and freshness.
According to Hindu mythologies, the Goddess Shailputri at the age of sixteen was extremely beautiful and was blessed with fair complexion. Due to her extreme fair complexion she was known as Goddess Mahagauri. Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. It is believed that the planet Rahu is governed by Goddess Mahagauri.
The mount of Goddess Mahagauri as well as Goddess Shailputri is bull and because of that she is also known as Vrisharudha (वृषारूढ़ा). Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands. She carries Trishul in one right hand and keeps the second right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She adorns Damaru in the one left hand and keeps the second left hand in Varada Mudra.
Favorite Flower: Night blooming jasmine (रात की रानी)
ॐ देवी महागौर्यै नमः॥
Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥
श्वेते वृषेसमारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः।
महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेव प्रमोददा॥
Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।
Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥
Here are 50 wishes and prayers to seek the divine grace and blessings of Maa Mahagauri on the eighth day of Navratri (Maha Ashtami):
1. May the supreme purity of Maa Mahagauri wash away all negative karma and cleanse your mind, body, and soul.
2. Praying that the serene radiance of the eighth day of Navratri fills your heart with tranquil peace and clarity.
3. May Goddess Mahagauri dissolve all past mistakes and bless you with a fresh, virtuous beginning.
4. Wishing you an abundance of calmness, mental serenity, and freedom from anxious thoughts under her grace.
5. May the divine mother purify your intentions, speech, and actions, leading you toward absolute truth.
6. Praying that Maa Mahagauri cleanses your home of all negativity and leaves behind a sacred, peaceful aura.
7. May the pristine white radiance of Mahagauri illuminate the darkest corners of your mind.
8. Wishing you deep inner tranquility and emotional healing as you offer prayers to Goddess Mahagauri today.
9. May Maa Mahagauri wash away resentment, jealousy, and anger, replacing them with pure love and compassion.
10. Praying that your spirit remains as unblemished, serene, and radiant as the divine mother herself.
11. May Maa Mahagauri, who attained Lord Shiva through deep penance, bless your marriage with eternal love and unity.
12. Praying that all conflicts and misunderstandings in your family dissolve in the warmth of her motherly grace.
13. May Goddess Mahagauri bless unmarried devotees with ideal, loving, and supportive life partners.
14. Wishing your household everlasting togetherness, mutual respect, and unwavering devotion.
15. May Maa Mahagauri protect your family bonds from evil eyes, envy, and external strain.
16. Praying for peace, warmth, and joyful understanding among all generations in your home.
17. May the divine mother bless every couple with deep emotional intimacy, patience, and lifelong companionship.
18. Wishing that your home remains a sanctuary of love, laughter, and divine harmony.
19. May Goddess Mahagauri fulfill all pure desires of your heart regarding your family and loved ones.
20. Praying that the sacred bond of love in your relationships grows stronger and sweeter each day.
21. May Maa Mahagauri grant you the eight siddhis and nine nidhis to flourish in every sphere of life.
22. Praying for continuous financial stability, career expansion, and prosperous ventures.
23. May the divine grace of Mahagauri open doors to new opportunities, honors, and breakthroughs.
24. Wishing you steady professional growth, sharp wisdom, and success in all your endeavors.
25. May Goddess Mahagauri remove every financial hurdle and bless your home with continuous abundance.
26. Praying that your hard work translates into long-lasting wealth, security, and well-earned recognition.
27. May the mother goddess bless your business and workspace with positive energy and steady progress.
28. Wishing that your pantry, home, and heart are always full of comfort and luxury.
29. May Maa Mahagauri bestow upon you the wisdom to manage wealth with humility and generosity.
30. Praying that every honest project you undertake brings fruitful rewards and lasting peace.
31. May Goddess Mahagauri cure all lingering physical ailments and bless you with a long, healthy life.
32. Praying for complete emotional rejuvenation, robust physical health, and boundless vitality.
33. May Maa Mahagauri grant you a compassionate heart capable of forgiving others and letting go of the past.
34. Wishing you complete mental wellness, physical strength, and protection from all diseases.
35. May the divine mother soothe your mind, alleviate stress, and restore complete vitality to your body.
36. Praying that all fatigue and bodily weakness are replaced by the vibrant energy of Maha Ashtami.
37. May Goddess Mahagauri shield your loved ones from severe illnesses, infections, and suffering.
38. Wishing you a balanced, joyful, and healthy lifestyle under the protective gaze of the divine mother.
39. May Maa Mahagauri fill your spirit with optimism, physical agility, and an unwavering desire to do good.
40. Praying for holistic wellness, spiritual vitality, and lifetime health for your entire family.
41. May the divine light of Maa Mahagauri grant you supreme spiritual wisdom and self-realization.
42. Praying that your devotion deepens and guides your soul toward ultimate liberation and truth.
43. May Goddess Mahagauri grant you the clarity to discern between right and wrong in every choice.
44. Wishing you spiritual progress, sharp intuition, and a profound connection with the divine.
45. May Maa Mahagauri remove the veil of illusion and grant you true enlightenment and peace.
46. Praying that your heart remains humble, kind, and devoted to the service of humanity.
47. May the sacred chants of Maha Ashtami bring you closer to spiritual fulfillment and inner joy.
48. Wishing that your life journey is guided by righteousness, purity, and selfless love.
49. May Goddess Mahagauri grant you fearlessness and wisdom to navigate life's spiritual tests.
50. Praying that the benevolent presence of Maa Mahagauri stays with you today and protects you always.
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