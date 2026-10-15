/Shardiya Navratri 2026: Maa Skandamata puja, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra, aarti, and 50 wishes for Day 5

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Sharadiya Navratri began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, and marks the start of the nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. The festival opens with Ghatasthapana, also known as Pratipada Tithi. Over these nine days, devotees across the nation worship Maa Durga’s nine divine forms with deep devotion. Each day honors one of Maa Durga's nine forms: Maa Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Throughout the festival, devotees observe fasts and offer bhog to the goddess as a mark of respect and reverence.
As per Drik Panchang, below are the details for the auspicious timings for Maa Skandamata puja:
Brahma Muhurta: 04:43 AM to 05:32 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:07 AM to 06:22 AM
Abhijit: 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM
Vijaya Muhurta: 02:02 PM to 02:49 PM
Amrit Kalam: 08:59 PM to 10:46 PM
Lalita Panchami on Thursday, October 15, 2026
Panchami Tithi Begins - 01:13 AM on Oct 15, 2026
Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:25 AM on Oct 16, 2026
October 15, 2026, Thursday
Navratri color of the day - Yellow
Wear Yellow color on Thursday and enjoy your Navratri day with a sense of unparalleled optimism and joy. This is a warm color that keeps the person cheerful all day.
When Goddess Parvati became the mother of Lord Skanda (also known as Lord Kartikeya), Mata Parvati was known as Goddess Skandamata. Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. It is believed that the planet Budha is governed by Goddess Skandamata.
Goddess Skandamata mounts on the ferocious lion. She carries baby Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan is also known as Kartikeya and brother of Lord Ganesha. Goddess Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds baby Murugan in one of her right hand and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She sits on lotus flower and because of that Skandamata is also known as Goddess Padmasana.
Favorite Flower: Red color flowers
ॐ देवी स्कन्दमात्रे नमः॥
Om Devi Skandamatre Namah॥
सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माञ्चित करद्वया।
शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥
Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya।
Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥
जय तेरी हो स्कन्द माता। पाँचवाँ नाम तुम्हारा आता॥
सबके मन की जानन हारी। जग जननी सबकी महतारी॥
तेरी जोत जलाता रहूँ मैं। हरदम तुझे ध्याता रहूँ मै॥
कई नामों से तुझे पुकारा। मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा॥
कही पहाड़ों पर है डेरा। कई शहरों में तेरा बसेरा॥
हर मन्दिर में तेरे नजारे। गुण गाये तेरे भक्त प्यारे॥
भक्ति अपनी मुझे दिला दो। शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो॥
इन्द्र आदि देवता मिल सारे। करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे॥
दुष्ट दैत्य जब चढ़ कर आये। तू ही खण्ड हाथ उठाये॥
दासों को सदा बचाने आयी। भक्त की आस पुजाने आयी॥
Performing the Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri is essential to initiate the nine-day celebrations. Here's the step-by-step guide to do puja:
1. Morning Ritual: Wake up early and take a bath to cleanse yourself.
2. Puja Preparation: Wear clean clothes and bring a new Kalash (urn) to the designated puja area.
3. Sacred Thread: Tie a sacred red thread (kalava) around the neck of the Kalash.
4. Fill the Kalash: Add soil (mitti), grains (such as millets), and Ganga Jal (holy water).
5. Offerings: Place betel nut, sandalwood, akshat (rice), durva grass, and coins into the Kalash.
6. Coconut Placement: Place an unpeeled coconut on the top of the Kalash, symbolizing prosperity.
7. Decorations: Offer flowers, mango leaves, light incense, and a diya.
8. Devi Mantra: Recite the mantra dedicated to Maa.
9. Charity: Complete the ritual by performing acts of charity and donations.
1. May Maa Skandamata fill your heart with immense courage and fearless strength to conquer every obstacle.
2. Praying that the mother of Lord Kartikeya shields you from all fears and adversities in life.
3. May the fierce yet motherly grace of Goddess Skandamata empower you to stand tall against any challenge.
4. Wishing you unwavering determination and heroic resolve as you offer prayers to Maa Skandamata today.
5. May the divine mother grant you the power of a warrior and the compassion of a protector.
6. Praying that every doubt and hesitation in your mind is wiped away by the divine grace of Skandamata.
7. May Goddess Skandamata bless you with the mental resilience to transform hurdles into stepping stones.
8. Wishing you absolute safety, fearlessness, and divine protection under the wings of the universal mother.
9. May the supreme commander’s mother infuse your spirit with unshakeable courage and fortitude.
10. Praying that you walk through life with your head held high, guided by the protective light of Skandamata.
Wishes for Motherly Love, Compassion, and Family Harmony
11. May the pure, unconditional love of Maa Skandamata envelop your family and keep everyone closely bound.
12. Praying that your home is always blessed with warmth, deep affection, and mutual understanding.
13. May the gentle, nurturing grace of the mother goddess bring peace and healing to your relationships.
14. Wishing you joyful moments of togetherness and everlasting harmony with your loved ones.
15. May Maa Skandamata shower her supreme maternal blessings upon your children and entire family.
16. Praying that all grievances in your household dissolve in the warmth of pure love and compassion.
17. May the divine mother protect your family from all harm and guide them toward righteousness.
18. Wishing you a peaceful home filled with laughter, emotional security, and grace.
19. May Goddess Skandamata listen to every unspoken prayer you offer for the well-being of your family.
20. Praying that the sacred bond of love in your family grows stronger with each passing day.
Prayers for Success, Career Growth, and Victory
21. May Maa Skandamata bless your professional endeavors with glorious success and steady triumph.
22. Praying that you emerge victorious over all competitors and challenges in your career.
23. May the mother of the divine army lead you to the pinnacle of achievement and leadership.
24. Wishing you brilliant breakthroughs, recognition, and prosperity in your workplace or business.
25. May Goddess Skandamata clear your path of all roadblocks and pave the way for grand victories.
26. Praying that your hard work and dedication bear the sweetest fruits under the mother's watchful gaze.
27. May the divine energy of Skandamata inspire you to reach higher and achieve your biggest goals.
28. Wishing you unwavering focus, sharpness, and triumph in every project you undertake.
29. May Maa Skandamata grant you the strategic wisdom needed to excel in your profession.
30. Praying that your career journey is marked by consistent progress, honor, and respect.
Wishes for Inner Peace, Spiritual Awakening, and Purity
31. May the divine radiance of Maa Skandamata purify your soul and bring absolute peace to your mind.
32. Praying for a profound spiritual awakening as you meditate on the lotus feet of Goddess Skandamata.
33. May the mother goddess rid your mind of negative thoughts, anger, and ego.
34. Wishing you inner tranquility, spiritual clarity, and a deeper connection with the divine universe.
35. May Maa Skandamata guide your soul toward righteousness, truth, and spiritual evolution.
36. Praying that your inner light shines brightly, dispelling all darkness of ignorance and confusion.
37. May the sacred aura of Skandamata calm your restless thoughts and grant you deep serenity.
38. Wishing you a heart full of gratitude, devotion, and divine grace.
39. May Goddess Skandamata bless your spiritual practices and answer your prayers with inner peace.
40. Praying that you remain grounded, humble, and spiritually fulfilled throughout your journey.
Wishes for Health, Prosperity, and Overall Well-Being
41. May Maa Skandamata bless you with robust health, sound mind, and boundless physical vitality.
42. Praying that your life is overflowing with material abundance, comfort, and financial stability.
43. May the divine mother remove all sickness, fatigue, and weakness from your body.
44. Wishing you a prosperous life where every basic need and luxury is generously met.
45. May Goddess Skandamata shower endless wealth, fortune, and good luck upon your household.
46. Praying that your days are filled with wellness, cheer, and positive surroundings.
47. May the nourishing energy of the mother goddess protect your health through all seasons.
48. Wishing you a balanced, joyful, and healthy lifestyle blessed by Skandamata.
49. May Maa Skandamata ensure that your pantry, heart, and home are never short of abundance.
50. Praying that the grace of Goddess Skandamata stays with you today and protects you always.
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