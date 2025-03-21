Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, who is believed to protect devotees from diseases, especially smallpox and other infections. In 2025, accoring to drik panchang, Sheetala Ashtami also known as Basoda, will be celebrated on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The festival is marked by unique traditions, including the offering of stale food and special prayers to the Goddess.

Significance of Sheetala Ashtami

Sheetala Ashtami falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra. Devotees observe a vrat (fast) and worship Goddess Sheetala, seeking protection from seasonal illnesses and infections. The practice of eating stale food (Basoda) is rooted in the belief that Goddess Sheetala blesses the food and prevents diseases.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals of Sheetala Ashtami)

Morning Rituals

Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

The idol of Goddess Sheetala is bathed with water, milk, and curd.

A special kumkum and turmeric tilak is applied to the idol.

Offerings of flowers, fruits, and incense are made to the deity.

Bhog (Sacred Offerings)

Unlike other festivals, no fresh food is cooked on this day.

Devotees prepare meals a day before Sheetala Ashtami and offer them to the Goddess.

Traditional Bhog Items:

Baasi Roti (stale chapati)

Gud-Chawal (jaggery rice)

Kadhi (gram flour-based curry)

Boondi and Pua (sweet fried snacks)

Curd and other cold foods

The prepared food is first offered to the Goddess before being consumed by the family.

Recitation of Sheetala Mata Katha

Devotees listen to or read the Sheetala Mata Vrat Katha, which narrates the importance of the festival.

The story highlights how devotion to Goddess Sheetala helps prevent outbreaks of diseases.

Charity and Offerings

Donations to the needy, especially of food and clothing, are considered auspicious.

Some devotees visit temples and offer food to cows, dogs, and birds.

Dos and Don'ts of Sheetala Ashtami

Dos:

Observe fasting and avoid eating fresh food.

Offer stale food (Basoda) to the Goddess before consuming it.

Read or listen to Sheetala Mata Vrat Katha.

Visit a Sheetala Mata temple and perform puja.

Distribute food and clothing to the needy as a form of charity.

Don'ts:

Do not cook fresh food on Sheetala Ashtami.

Avoid using fire for cooking or heating food.

Refrain from eating hot or spicy food as it is believed to cause health issues.

Do not disrespect or ignore the rituals of the puja.

Avoid washing utensils or cleaning the kitchen on this day.

