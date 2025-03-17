Sheetala Ashtami 2025: Date, Rituals, Significance, And Why Stale Food Is Offered To The Goddess

Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Chaitra, eight days after Holi. Devotees observe this sacred occasion by worshipping Goddess Sheetala and consuming food prepared a day in advance, following traditional customs believed to bring health and protection from ailments.

Sheetala Ashtami 2025: Date and Puja Timings

In 2025, Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda, will be celebrated on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Here are puja timings as per Drik Panchang.

Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 22, 2025, at 4:23 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 23, 2025, at 5:23 AM

Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 6:15 AM – 6:23 PM

The festival is especially observed in regions like Rajasthan, Malwa, Nimar, and parts of Haryana, where devotees perform rituals seeking the Goddess’s blessings for good health and well-being.

Why is Stale Food Offered to Goddess Sheetala?

Goddess Sheetala is particularly fond of cool and chilled foods. She symbolizes healing, which is why freshly cooked or hot food is avoided on this day. Instead, devotees offer food prepared a day earlier on Saptami Tithi, as it is believed to please the Goddess and ensure protection from seasonal infections like smallpox. The key offerings include rice, ghee, and traditional dishes made a day in advance.

Additionally, it is a common tradition to completely avoid lighting a stove or cooking food on Sheetala Ashtami, reinforcing the belief that consuming pre-cooked food brings divine blessings and safeguards against diseases.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)