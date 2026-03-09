Sheetala Saptami 2026: Is it on March 10 or 11? Check date, puja muhurat, significance, and rituals

Sheetala Saptami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Sheetala Mata. On this day, devotees pray for good health, protection from diseases, and the well-being of their families. Every year, many people observe the vrat and perform special puja to seek the blessings of the goddess. In 2026, there is confusion among devotees about whether the festival will fall on March 10 or March 11.

According to the Drik Panchang, Sheetala Saptami will be observed on March 10, 2026.

Sheetala Saptami 2026: Correct Date

In 2026, Sheetala Saptami will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10. The date is decided based on the Udaya Tithi rule, which means the tithi present at sunrise is considered for observing the fast and festival.

This day is also closely connected with the tradition of Basoda or Sheetala Ashtami, when devotees offer food prepared the previous day to the goddess.

Sheetala Saptami 2026: Tithi Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, here are the important timings:-

Event Date & Time

Sheetala Saptami Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Saptami Tithi Begins March 9, 2026 – 11:27 PM

Saptami Tithi Ends March 11, 2026 – 01:54 AM

Since the Saptami Tithi is present at sunrise on March 10, the vrat will be observed on this day.

Sheetala Saptami 2026: Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, devotees can perform the puja during the following auspicious times:

Event Time

Puja Muhurat: 06:37 AM to 06:26 PM

Total Duration: Around 11 hours 50 minutes

However, according to tradition, the entire day is considered auspicious for worshipping Sheetala Mata, so devotees can perform the rituals according to their family customs.

What is Sheetala Saptami?

Sheetala Saptami is a sacred day dedicated to the worship of Sheetala Mata, who is believed to protect devotees from infectious diseases and illnesses. In Hindu belief, the goddess represents healing, purity, and protection.

In many parts of India, devotees observe the fast on Saptami, while the next day, known as Sheetala Ashtami or Basoda, is celebrated by offering previously cooked food to the goddess.

Sheetala Saptami rituals and traditions

1. Devotees follow several traditional rituals on this day.

2. The day usually begins with an early morning bath. People clean their homes and prepare a puja place. Devotees worship Sheetala Mata by offering flowers, incense sticks, and traditional food items.

3. One special tradition of this festival is offering food prepared a day earlier, which is known as Basoda. Families cook dishes like roti, rice, sweets, and other traditional foods the previous day and offer them to the goddess during the puja.

4. This practice symbolises cooling and calming energy, which is associated with the blessings of Sheetala Mata.

Significance of Sheetala Saptami

According to Drik Panchang,

1. Sheetala Saptami holds great religious importance in Hindu culture. According to beliefs, worshipping Sheetala Mata on this day helps protect devotees from diseases, especially skin infections and epidemics.

2. People pray for good health, peace, andprosperity for their families. In many regions, devotees also visit temples dedicated to Sheetala Mata and take part in community prayers and offerings.

3. Sheetala Saptami in 2026 will be observed on March 10, according to the Udaya Tithi rule of the Hindu calendar mentioned by Drik Panchang. On this sacred day, devotees observe the vrat and perform special puja to seek the blessings of Sheetala Mata for good health and protection from diseases. The festival is followed by Sheetala Ashtami or Basoda, when devotees offer food prepared the previous day to the goddess as part of traditional rituals.

