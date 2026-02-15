Shiv Panchakshar Mantra: Chant THIS mantra and strotam to get Lord Shiva's blessings this Maha Shivratri 2026 | Om Namah Shivaya

Happy Maha Shivratri 2026 | Om Namah Shivaya: Maha Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting, prayers, and devotion. It is being celebrated today, February 15, with grand celebrations, prayers, and devotion. Chanting mantras and strotams on this sacred day is believed to please Lord Shiva and secure his immense blessings.

Shiva's primary five-syllable mantra is "Namah Shivaya," composed of five sacred letters (N, Ma, Shi, Va, Ya). It is also known as "Om Namah Shivaya." This is an extremely powerful mantra that bestows peace, protection, and Shiva's grace upon the mind and soul. It is chanted for the worship and meditation of Lord Shiva.

Shiv Panchakshar Mantra (पंचाक्षरी मंत्र )

ॐ नमः शिवाय

(Om Namah Shivaya)

Shiva Panchakshara Stotram (पंचाक्षरी स्तोत्र )

This stotra is composed by Adi Shankaracharya and is based on the Shiva Panchakshara (Na, Ma, Shi, Va, Ya):

नागेंद्रहाराय त्रिलोचनाय भस्मांगरागाय महेश्वराय।

नित्याय शुद्धाय दिगंबराय तस्मै नकाराय नमः शिवाय॥

मांदाकिनी सलिल चंदन चर्चिताय नंदीश्वर प्रमथनाथ महेश्वराय।

मंदार पुष्प बहुपुष्प सुपूजिताय तस्मै मकाराय नमः शिवाय॥

शिवाय गौरी वदनाब्ज वृंद सूर्याय दक्षाध्वर नाशकाय।

श्री नीलकंठाय वृषध्वजाय तस्मै शिकाराय नमः शिवाय॥

वाशिष्ठ कुंभोद्भव गौतमार्य मुनींद्र देवार्चित शेखराय।

चंद्रार्क वैश्वानर लोचनाय तस्मै वकाराय नमः शिवाय॥

यज्ञस्वरूपाय जटाधराय पिनाक हस्ताय सनातनाय।

दिव्याय देवाय दिगंबराय तस्मै यकाराय नमः शिवाय॥

English translation of Shiva Panchakshara Stotram:

O serpent-necklace, three-eyed, ash-coloured, great Lord.

Never-failing, pure, divine, that negation, I offer my obeisances unto thee.

Mandakini Salil Chandan Charchitaya Nandishwar Pramathanath Maheshwara.

Mandara flower with many flowers, well-worshipped, that makara, I offer my obeisances to you.

O Shiva, O Gauri, lotus-faced, O sun, O destroyer of the sacrifice of Daksha.

O Sri blue-necked bull-flagged hunter, I offer my obeisances to you.

Vasishta Kumbhodbhava Gautamarya Munindra Devarchita Shekharaya.

O Shiva whose eyes are like the moon, the sun and the fire, I offer my obeisances to you.

O sacrificial form, matted hair, pink hand, eternal.

O divine god, divine, that Yakara, I offer my obeisances unto thee.

फलश्रुति:

पञ्चाक्षरमिदं पुण्यं यः पठेच्छिवसंनिधौ।

शिवलोकमवाप्नोति शिवेन सह मोदते॥

(अर्थ: जो कोई शिवजी के पास इस पवित्र पंचाक्षर का पाठ करता है, वह शिवलोक प्राप्त करता है और शिव के साथ आनंदित होता है।)

Phalashruti:

He who recites this holy five-syllable mantra in the presence of Lord Shiva.

He attains the world of Siva and rejoices with Siva.

(Meaning: Whoever recites this holy five letters near Shiva, attains Shivaloka and enjoys with Shiva.)

Benefits of the Panchakshari Mantra

Mental Peace: Calms and concentrates the mind.

Shiva's Grace: Receives the blessings and protection of Lord Shiva.

Sin Liberation: Destroys sins and negativity.

Aids Meditation: Excellent for spiritual progress.

It is best to chant this mantra 108 times with a Rudraksha rosary.

