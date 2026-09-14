New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha, several Bappa pandals have been beautifully decorated and hundreds of devotees queued up for darshan. Many bhakts bring Bappa idols home, worship him and pray for prosperity before bidding him adieu with a promise of coming back next year. One such majestic Ganpati temple in Pune - Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir- attracts a massive crowd annually.
One of the most famous Ganesh temples in Maharashtra is Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state.
The Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple witnesses over one hundred thousand devotees every year. A large number of devotees visit the temple during the annual ten-day public Ganeshotsav festival. The main Ganesha idol is insured for a sum of Rs 10 million (US$100,000) and it celebrated 132 years of its Ganeshotsav festival in 2024.
Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with equal energy and enthusiasm globally by Indians. Special arrangements are made, keeping the crowd in mind.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
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