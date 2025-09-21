Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Why Bengalis Wake Up To Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini

New Delhi: As dawn breaks on Mahalaya morning, Bengalis across the world are awakened not by alarms, but by the timeless recitation of Mahishasura Mardini. For generations, this iconic broadcast has heralded the arrival of Durga Puja. But whose powerful voice is it that continues to stir millions from Bengal to beyond?

For Bengalis, Mahalaya marks the first day of the much-awaited Pujo. It signifies the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha—the fortnight dedicated to ancestors. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga descends to earth.

The Origin of the Tradition

This tradition dates back to September 19, 1933, when the Calcutta station of the Indian State Broadcasting Service aired a programme unlike any before. What began as an experiment soon became an irreplaceable ritual.

Who Was Birendra Krishna Bhadra?

Born in August 1905 in North Kolkata’s Ahiritola, Birendra Krishna Bhadra was a radio broadcaster, playwright, actor, narrator, and theatre director. He began his career at All India Radio, producing and adapting plays.

But it was his immortal narration of Mahishasura Mardini that etched his name into Bengal’s cultural history. Conceptualized by Nripendranath Majumdar, scripted by Bani Kumar, set to music by Pandit Harishchandra Bali and Pankaj Kumar Mallick, with compositions by Raichand Boral, the broadcast became much more than radio, it became an emotion. Even today, children in Bengal recognize Bhadra’s voice as the sound of Maa Durga’s arrival.

Durga Puja Festivities

Durga Puja, celebrated in September or October (the month of Ashvin in the Hindu calendar), is marked by grandly decorated pandals housing the idol of Goddess Durga slaying the demon Mahishasura. Alongside her, idols of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya are also worshipped.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 27 to October 2.

Shubho Mahalaya to all our readers!