Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Check date, puja timings, rituals, significance, and mantra here

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most sacred fasts in Hinduism. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is observed on Trayodashi Tithi, the 13th day of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Friday, it is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat.

According to the Drik Panchang, Shukra Pradosh Vrat in 2026 will be observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Magha month. This year, Pradosh Vrat falls on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang,

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: January 30, 2026 - 11:09 AM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: January 31, 2026 - 08:25 AM

Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 06:00 PM to 08:38 PM

Day Pradosha Time: 06:00 PM to 08:38 PM

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Significance

According to Drik Panchang, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are believed to be extremely pleased and generous on the day of Pradosh Vrat. The word Pradosh means the early part of the evening, which is considered the most auspicious time for worship.

Anyone can observe Pradosh Vrat, irrespective of age or gender. As mentioned in the Skanda Purana, there are two ways to observe this fast:

A partial fast, which can be broken at night

A strict Pradosh fast, observed for the entire day and broken the next day

On this auspicious day, some devotees also worship Lord Shiva in his Nataraja form.

It is believed that devotees who observe Shukra Pradosh Vrat with true devotion and dedication are blessed with happiness, success, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires. Unmarried women who worship Goddess Parvati and offer her shringaar are believed to receive blessings for a suitable life partner.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Puja Rituals

According to Drik Panchang,

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

Place an idol or picture of Shiva Parivaar in the puja area.

Light a diya using sesame oil or desi ghee and offer white sweets, along with white and red flowers.

Recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha and perform Lord Shiva Aarti.

Visit a Shiva temple and perform abhishekam of the Shivling using Panchamrit.

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” during the abhishekam.

On Pradosh day, devotees should chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 108 times.

After offering bhog prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, devotees who are unable to keep a strict fast may break it at night with a satvik meal.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Mantras

According to Drik Panchang,

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Namah Parvati Pataye Har Har Mahadeva

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 is a deeply auspicious occasion to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati through devotion, fasting, and prayer. Observing this vrat with faith and sincerity is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. As devotees come together to perform rituals and chant sacred mantras during the Pradosh period, the day serves as a reminder of the power of patience, devotion, and divine grace in guiding life toward positivity and fulfillment.

