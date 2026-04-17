Shukravar Remedies: Friday is dedicated to which Hindu Goddess? Puja vidhi, vrat, mantras to chant, and aarti

Shukravar Remedies: There are multiple Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Each one of them is worshipped with different affirmations. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity (Gods or Goddesses), and special rituals are performed to honour these deities. Although family customs or regional traditions can be different from each other. If you want to know the general guidelines, here we have compiled all the details about which God to worship today, Friday (Shukravar). Check the day is dedicated to which Hindu God, puja vidhi, vrat, aarti, and mantras to chant.

Friday (Shukravar) is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Friday. The goddess Lakshmi is believed to grant wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Many devotees, especially ladies observe fast on this day and offer prayers, lotus flowers, and money to the Goddess Lakshmi.

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Goddess Lakshmi is the wife of Lord Vishnu and it is believed that the couple bestow blessings upon the devotees who pray to them with clean intentions.

Puja Vidhi to follow

For the daily puja ritual, take a bath early morning, wear clean clothes and sit on a prayer mat (Asana), facing either the East or the North direction.

After cleaning the worship area, light a lamp and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) to purify yourself.

Then offer water, flowers, Tilak (sandalwood paste/vermilion), and Naivedya (food offering), first to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Finally, read the mantras, perform the Aarti and offer a prayer for forgiveness.

Vrat on Friday (Shukravar)

You can observe a fast on this day if you want to please Goddess Santoshi or Goddess Lakshmi. People often fast for 16 consecutive weeks, dedicated to Goddess Santoshi (contentment) or Goddess Lakshmi (wealth/prosperity) to bring happiness, financial stability, and to fulfill desires.

Devotees wear white, offer white flowers/sweets, and avoid sour foods or non-vegetarian items, typically eating only once in the evening.

Mantras to chant on Friday (Shukravar): Mahalakshmi Mantra

Shri Maha Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. She is the embodiment of love and beauty. She is the consort of Lord Vishnu. She came out of the ocean during the great churning of Milky-Ocean, known as Kshir-Sagara. Shri Lakshmi, herself only, chose Lord Vishnu as her husband. Maha Lakshmi is also known as Shri.

1. Lakshmi Beej Mantra

ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं लक्ष्मीभयो नमः॥

Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah॥

2. Mahalakshmi Mantra

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं श्रीं महालक्ष्मयै नमः॥

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namah॥

3. Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra

ॐ श्री महालक्ष्म्यै च विद्महे विष्णु पत्न्यै च धीमहि,

तन्नो लक्ष्मी प्रचोदयात् ॐ॥

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi,

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥

Aarti to chant on Friday (Shukravar): Om Jai Lakshmi Mata

Om Jai Lakshmi Mata is one of the most famous Aartis of Maa Lakshmi. This famous Aarti of Lakshmi Mata is recited on most occasions related to Lakshmi Mata.

॥ आरती श्री लक्ष्मी जी ॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता,मैया जय लक्ष्मी माता।

तुमको निशिदिन सेवत,हरि विष्णु विधाता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

उमा, रमा, ब्रह्माणी,तुम ही जग-माता।

सूर्य-चन्द्रमा ध्यावत,नारद ऋषि गाता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

दुर्गा रुप निरंजनी,सुख सम्पत्ति दाता।

जो कोई तुमको ध्यावत,ऋद्धि-सिद्धि धन पाता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

तुम पाताल-निवासिनि,तुम ही शुभदाता।

कर्म-प्रभाव-प्रकाशिनी,भवनिधि की त्राता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

जिस घर में तुम रहतीं,सब सद्गुण आता।

सब सम्भव हो जाता,मन नहीं घबराता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

तुम बिन यज्ञ न होते,वस्त्र न कोई पाता।

खान-पान का वैभव,सब तुमसे आता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

शुभ-गुण मन्दिर सुन्दर,क्षीरोदधि-जाता।

रत्न चतुर्दश तुम बिन,कोई नहीं पाता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

महालक्ष्मीजी की आरती,जो कोई जन गाता।

उर आनन्द समाता,पाप उतर जाता॥

ॐ जय लक्ष्मी माता॥

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