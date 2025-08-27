Siddhivinayak Temple Ganpati LIVE Streaming Today On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: WATCH Day 1 Live Darshan, Aarti Timings & Celebration
Siddhivinayak Temple Ganpati LIVE Streaming Today: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 kicks off with grandeur at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, drawing lakhs of devotees for divine blessings. With live darshan, daily aartis, and elaborate rituals, worshippers across the globe can now participate virtually. From early morning prayers to evening celebrations, here’s your complete guide to the spiritual festivities.
- Siddhivinayak Temple offers 24x7 live darshan and aarti streaming for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
- Devotees can join celebrations both online and in person with detailed darshan and aarti timings.
- The temple beautifully blends tradition with technology, making the festival accessible worldwide.
Trending Photos
Siddhivinayak Temple Ganpati LIVE Streaming: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has arrived, and the heart of Mumbai is beating with devotion as the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi welcomes Lord Ganesha in all his glory. Celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the temple is once again at the center of spiritual celebrations, attracting countless devotees who come seeking blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and peace.
For those unable to physically join the festivities, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has ensured that no one misses out. Through 24/7 live darshan, daily aarti streaming, and digital platforms, worshippers across India and the world can witness the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi right from their homes.
Siddhivinayak Temple Live Streaming 2025
This year, the temple has embraced both tradition and technology. Watch here:
Devotees can access live darshan through:
1. The official Siddhivinayak Temple website
2. The Siddhivinayak mobile app
3. YouTube live streaming
Whether you are in Mumbai or abroad, the temple’s spiritual aura is just a click away, letting you immerse yourself in divine chants, rituals, and aarti.
Siddhivinayak Temple Darshan & Aarti Timings (Ganesh Chaturthi 2025)
If you’re planning to visit or join virtually, here’s the official schedule to keep in mind:
► Shree Darshan (Early Morning): 4:00 am – 4:45 am
► Kakad Aarti (Morning Prayer): 5:00 am – 5:30 am
► Shree Darshan (Morning): 5:30 am – 10:45 am
► Pooja, Abhishekha, Naivedhya & Aarti: 10:45 am – 1:30 pm
► Shree Darshan (Afternoon/Evening): 1:30 pm – 7:20 pm
► Evening Aarti (Dhoop Aarti): 7:30 pm – 8:00 pm
► Shree Darshan (Night): 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
► Shejaarti (Closing Aarti): 10:00 pm onwards
These timings ensure that devotees, whether in the temple or online, can align their prayers with the sacred rituals throughout the day.
The Grand Festivities at Siddhivinayak Temple
Every Ganesh Chaturthi, Siddhivinayak Temple becomes a spectacle of devotion. The temple is adorned with magnificent decorations, echoing with the sounds of Ganpati Bappa Morya as devotees gather for abhishek, poojas, and aartis. The air is filled with chants, flowers, lights, and an atmosphere of deep spirituality.
What makes this year even more special is the accessibility—technology brings divine darshan to every home, ensuring that distance does not become a barrier to faith. Whether you’re witnessing the vibrant rituals in person or streaming the aarti online, the spiritual essence remains equally powerful.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple perfectly blends tradition with modernity, offering both an immersive on-ground and online experience. If you can’t be there physically, don’t miss tuning in to the live darshan and aarti stream, because this is more than just a festival, it’s an opportunity to feel Lord Ganesha’s divine presence wherever you are.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv