/Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai LIVE streaming now: Ganesh Chaturthi darshan of Lord Ganpati

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, several devotees throng famous Ganpati temples across the nation. One of the most revered Ganpati temples in Maharashtra - Shree Siddhivinayak temple, witnesses a massive rush of devotees waiting to catch one divine glimpse of Bappa. During the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivity, Bappa temples are beautifully decorated. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.
All those who are away and can't physically visit the Ganpati temples today can watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai's direct LIVE streaming Darshan of Lord Ganpati and pray to the Lord for his abundant blessings:
The darshan timings will start from the early morning rituals of Bappa at the famous Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most famous Ganesh mandirs in the country. Thousands of devotees throng the temple to seek Bappa's divine blessings. Special arrangements are made, keeping the huge crowd in mind. Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes.
Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with equal energy and enthusiasm globally by Indians.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
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