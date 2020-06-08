Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, India timings and where will it be visible

New Delhi: After the lunar eclipse, a solar eclipse is all set to take place on June 21. According to timeanddate.com, this solar eclipse will be visible from parts of northern India, Pakistan, Africa and China and if the weather is favourable, people in these areas will see the characteristic ring of fire. Interestingly, the solar eclipse will occur on the longest day of the year, also known as 'Summer Solstice' – June 21.

As per timeanddate.com, the first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 9.15 am and at 12.10 pm, the maximum takes place. The solar eclipse will end at 15:04 pm. The duration will be of approximately six hours.

Timeline

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 09:15:58

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 10:17:45

Maximum Eclipse - 12:10:04

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 14:02:17

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 15:04:01

This will be the first solar eclipse of 2020 and the second eclipse of the year. A penumbral lunar eclipse had occurred on June 5.

When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon. However, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder to watch the eclipse.