Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Things To Do Before, During, And After Surya Grahan

The Solar Eclipse of 2025 is set to be a spectacular astronomical event, drawing skywatchers and enthusiasts from around the world. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking its light. Whether it's a partial or total eclipse in your region, here are five essential things to do before, during, and after the eclipse to ensure a safe and memorable experience.

Before the Solar Eclipse

1. Check the Eclipse Timing and Visibility

Different parts of the world will experience varying degrees of the eclipse. Check local astronomical reports or online eclipse trackers to know when and how much of the eclipse will be visible in your area.

2. Get Proper Eye Protection

Looking directly at the Sun can cause severe eye damage. Invest in ISO-certified solar viewing glasses or a solar filter for telescopes and cameras. Regular sunglasses or homemade filters are not safe for direct solar viewing.

3. Plan a Viewing Location

If the eclipse is not fully visible in your city, consider traveling to a better vantage point. Choose an open space with a clear horizon, free from obstructions like buildings or trees.

During the Solar Eclipse

4. Observe Safely and Capture the Moment

Wear your solar glasses at all times while viewing the eclipse.

If using a telescope or camera, attach a solar filter to protect your eyes and equipment.

Take photos or record videos, but do not risk your eyesight by looking directly at the Sun through the lens.

If you are in an area experiencing totality (total eclipse), enjoy a few moments of safe, direct viewing when the Sun is completely covered by the Moon.

After the Solar Eclipse

5. Reflect and Share the Experience

Discuss the event with friends, family, or fellow skywatchers.

Share photos and videos on social media or with science communities.

Read more about the scientific significance of solar eclipses and upcoming celestial events.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)