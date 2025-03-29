Solar Eclipse 2025: Can Your Smartphone Camera Handle The Surya Grahan?

A solar eclipse is a breathtaking celestial event that captures the curiosity of skywatchers worldwide. In 2025, another spectacular eclipse is set to grace the skies, prompting many to wonder: Is it safe to photograph the sun using a smartphone? While modern devices make capturing such moments easy, direct exposure to the sun can pose risks to both your eyes and your phone’s camera.

Can a Smartphone Camera Get Damaged During a Solar Eclipse?

Yes, your smartphone camera can suffer damage if exposed to the sun for an extended period without protection. Most phone cameras use CMOS sensors, which can overheat and sustain permanent harm when directly pointed at the sun. Unlike professional cameras that may have built-in filters or adjustable settings, smartphone lenses are more vulnerable to intense light.

How to Safely Capture the Solar Eclipse on Your Phone

If you want to take photos of the solar eclipse, follow these precautions to protect both your eyes and your device:

Use a Solar Filter

Just as looking at the sun without protective glasses can damage your eyesight, pointing your phone’s camera directly at the sun without a solar filter can harm the lens. A solar filter reduces the sun’s intensity and prevents excessive light from entering the camera sensor.

Avoid Zooming In

Digital zoom lowers image quality and increases the risk of overexposing the sensor to intense sunlight. Instead, try taking a wider shot and cropping it later.

Utilize HDR and Manual Mode

If your phone has a manual or pro mode, lower the ISO setting and increase the shutter speed to prevent excessive light from washing out the details.

Use a Secondary Screen for Reflection

Instead of directly pointing your phone at the sun, try capturing the eclipse’s reflection using a mirror or water surface. This method provides a creative and safer way to document the event.

Use Eclipse Glasses Over the Camera Lens

If you don’t have a professional solar filter, you can place eclipse glasses over your smartphone camera to reduce the sun’s brightness.

Can Looking at a Solar Eclipse Through a Smartphone Screen Harm Your Eyes?

While looking at a smartphone screen to view an eclipse is safer than direct exposure, it’s still not completely risk-free. The bright light can cause glare and discomfort, especially if the screen brightness is high. If you plan to watch through your phone’s display, avoid prolonged exposure and take frequent breaks.

Alternative Ways to Capture the Eclipse

If you want a high-quality image of the solar eclipse, consider using a telescope with a solar filter and connecting it to your smartphone via an adapter. This setup ensures safety while capturing detailed images of the event.

If you’re not confident about taking photos, enjoy the eclipse through safe viewing methods like eclipse glasses or live streams from professional observatories.

