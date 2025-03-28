Solar Eclipse 2025: Check Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Surya Grahan In India

A stunning celestial event—the solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan—is set to take place on March 29, 2025. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight.

This particular eclipse will be partial, meaning the Moon will obscure only a portion of the Sun. Notably, it is also being called a double sunrise eclipse, a rare phenomenon where the Sun appears to rise twice.

Visibility of the March 2025 Solar Eclipse

While the partial eclipse will be visible in several parts of the world, it will not be seen from India. Those in regions such as the United States, Canada, Greenland, and Iceland will have the opportunity to witness this event.

How to Watch the Partial Solar Eclipse

If you wish to observe the eclipse, you may need to travel to one of the visible locations. Alternatively, you can watch a live stream of the event on various online platforms from home.

Eclipse Timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Eclipse begins: 2:20:43 PM IST

Maximum eclipse: 4:17:27 PM IST

Eclipse ends: 6:13:45 PM IST

Total duration: Approximately 4 hours

Since the eclipse aligns with sunrise in certain areas, it will create an illusion of two sunrises. As the Sun rises, the eclipse will already be in progress, and by the time it concludes, the Sun will appear to rise again.

Important Safety Precautions

If you are among those who can view the eclipse, never look directly at the Sun, as it can cause permanent eye damage. Always use solar eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers to protect your vision.

The Connection Between Solar and Lunar Eclipses

Eclipses often occur in pairs, with a lunar eclipse typically taking place within two weeks of a solar eclipse. This time, the March 29 solar eclipse follows the lunar eclipse that occurred on March 13–14. Conversely, a lunar eclipse can sometimes follow a solar eclipse.

