Solar Eclipse 2025: Foods To Eat And Avoid During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29

The year 2025 is set to witness spectacular celestial events, including solar eclipses that have long been associated with various beliefs and traditions in different cultures. In India, a solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan, is often viewed as a time of spiritual significance, where certain food restrictions are followed for health and religious reasons.

Let’s explore the foods to eat and avoid during Surya Grahan 2025 based on traditional beliefs and modern science.

Why Are Food Restrictions Followed During a Solar Eclipse?

In Hindu traditions, it is believed that during an eclipse, negative energies are at their peak, and consuming food may affect digestion. According to Ayurveda, the absence of direct sunlight can lead to bacterial growth in food, making it impure. While science does not directly support these claims, fasting and mindful eating during this period can have health benefits.

Foods to Avoid During Surya Grahan

Cooked Food

In many households, eating food that was prepared before the eclipse is avoided as it is believed to become impure.

Leftovers are usually discarded after the eclipse.

Non-Vegetarian Dishes

Meat, fish, and eggs are avoided as they are considered tamasic (heavy and impure) during this time.

Leafy Vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach, lettuce, and coriander are believed to spoil quickly during an eclipse.

Dairy Products

Milk, curd, and paneer are avoided due to concerns about bacterial growth in the absence of sunlight.

Fermented Foods

Idli, dosa, and yogurt-based dishes are generally not consumed as fermentation is believed to increase during the eclipse.

Oily and Spicy Foods

Deep-fried or spicy foods can be difficult to digest, especially since the body’s digestive fire (Agni) is believed to weaken during the eclipse.

Foods to Eat During Surya Grahan

Sattvic Foods

Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates are considered pure and safe to consume.

Soaked Nuts and Dry Fruits

Almonds, walnuts, and raisins provide energy and are easy to digest.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Water

Adding Tulsi leaves to drinking water or stored food is believed to purify it.

Herbal Teas

Ginger, turmeric, and fennel tea are good options to keep the digestion balanced.

Fasting

Many people observe a complete fast and break it only after taking a bath post-eclipse. Fasting allows the body to detoxify naturally.

What to Do After Surya Grahan?

Take a bath and cleanse your surroundings after the eclipse.

Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) in the kitchen and home for purification.

Cook fresh food after the eclipse and consume only freshly prepared meals.

While these food restrictions are largely based on traditional beliefs, they also have practical benefits.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)