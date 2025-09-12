Solar Eclipse 2025: Surya Grahan Will Be Visible In These Countries...Is India In The List?

A solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) is coming up soon — but if you're in India, you might not want to get too excited. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, as the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. This will be the last eclipse of the year.

Where Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

This eclipse will mainly be visible in parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including:

Australia

Antarctica

The South Pacific

The South Atlantic

During a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks the Sun’s light either partially or fully, depending on your location. For the September 21 eclipse, viewers in places like New Zealand and parts of Antarctica will get the best view.

Solar Eclipse 2025 Timing (in UTC)

According to EarthSky.org: Eclipse begins: 17:29 UTC

Maximum eclipse: 19:41 UTC (about 85% of the Sun covered)

Eclipse ends: 21:53 UTC

(Note: UTC is 5 hours 30 minutes behind Indian Standard Time.)

Will the Surya Grahan Be Visible in India?

Unfortunately, no — the solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, won’t be visible from India, including major cities like New Delhi. While the lunar eclipse earlier that month (on September 7–8) was visible from India, this partial solar eclipse will not be.

Does the Eclipse Affect Hindu Rituals?

Interestingly, this eclipse falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha, the 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring ancestors. Normally, an eclipse would trigger a Sutak period (a time when certain rituals are paused), but since the eclipse isn’t visible in India, there will be no Sutak or ritual restrictions on this day.

However, some people may still choose to observe symbolic practices during the eclipse for spiritual reasons.