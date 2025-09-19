Solar Eclipse 2025: When And Where To See It — Visibility In US, Canada, Australia And Check For Safety Tips

The cosmos never fails to amaze, and few celestial events capture our imagination like a solar eclipse. In 2025, skywatchers around the world will witness a spectacular partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025. Although the eclipse won’t be visible everywhere, enthusiasts are eagerly preparing to either watch it in person or follow live streams online.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to see this event and how to enjoy it safely:-

When Will the Solar Eclipse Happen?

According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will occur on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Due to time zone differences, it will be visible on the morning of September 22 in places like Australia and New Zealand.

Unlike a total eclipse, where the Moon fully covers the Sun, this will be a partial eclipse—meaning only a portion of the Sun’s disk will be obscured. In the best viewing locations, observers can expect 80–85% coverage of the Sun.

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse

The partial solar eclipse will be most prominent in the Southern Hemisphere, offering stunning sunrise views.

New Zealand: Southern parts of the country are ideal, with the rising Sun creating a dramatic crescent effect.

Australia: Eastern and southern regions, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Hobart, will witness a striking eclipse. Northern cities like Brisbane will see smaller yet impressive partial eclipses. Remote stations in Antarctica will experience some of the highest coverage.

Pacific Islands: Places like Fiji and Tonga will have modest views of the eclipse.

Regions like India won’t see the eclipse directly, but observers can still watch it safely via live streams, online broadcasts, or virtual observatory feeds.

Visibility in the US, Canada, and Australia

The United States and Canada will not witness the September 21, 2025 eclipse, as both countries are far outside the Moon’s shadow. North American skywatchers can follow the event online or wait for the next big solar eclipse, which will occur on August 12, 2026.

In contrast, Australia is among the best locations to view this eclipse. The event will be visible on the morning of September 22, with eastern and southern cities offering the most notable spectacle. High coverage during morning hours makes it a dramatic and accessible event for locals and tourists alike.

How to Watch the Eclipse Safely

Observing a solar eclipse is a breathtaking experience, but it must be done safely to avoid permanent eye damage. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for direct viewing. Here are expert-recommended safety tips from NASA and the American Astronomical Society:

Use ISO-certified eclipse glasses or solar viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

Do not use cameras, telescopes, or binoculars with eclipse glasses unless a certified solar filter is attached to the device.

Try indirect viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector or observing crescent Sun shapes through tree leaves or colanders.

Supervise children to ensure they use eclipse glasses correctly.

Be mindful of surroundings, uneven ground, and prolonged direct sunlight exposure.

By following these precautions, you can enjoy the 2025 partial solar eclipse safely and make it an unforgettable celestial experience.

