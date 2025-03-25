The first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2025 is set to take place on March 29, 2025. This partial solar eclipse will be one of the only two solar eclipses occurring this year, making it a significant event for astronomy enthusiasts. However, its visibility will vary across different regions.

When is the First Solar Eclipse of 2025?

The March 2025 solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Timings of the March 2025 Solar Eclipse

As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse will occur at the following times (EDT):

→ Start time: 4:50 AM EDT (2:20 PM IST)

→ Peak time: 6:47 AM EDT (4:17 PM IST)

→ End time: 8:43 AM EDT (6:13 PM IST)

Will the March 2025 Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

Skywatchers in North America will get the best view, as the eclipse aligns perfectly with their daylight hours. The partial solar eclipse of 2025 will be visible across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America, and South America.

However, India will not witness the eclipse due to its timing. In India, the eclipse will begin at 2:20 PM IST on March 29, reach its peak at 4:17 PM IST, and conclude at 6:13 PM IST, but it will not be visible in the country.

What is a Partial Solar Eclipse?

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth. In a partial solar eclipse, the three celestial bodies do not align perfectly, causing only a portion of the Sun to be covered by the Moon’s shadow.

In contrast, total and annular solar eclipses create a more dramatic visual effect, where the Sun is fully or nearly covered.

