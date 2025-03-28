Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India? Use THESE Safety Measures To View Celestial Event

On March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will take place, lasting for approximately four hours. This rare celestial event occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in such a way that the Moon partially blocks the Sun’s light. While this phenomenon is often a fascinating spectacle for sky watchers, it is not going to be visible from all parts of the Earth. The partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, will be visible across a large portion of the Northern Hemisphere. However, for those in India, the eclipse will not be observable.

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth. When this alignment takes place, the Sun is obscured either partially or entirely, depending on the location of the observer. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon completely covers the Sun, blocking out its light and casting a shadow on Earth. In the case of a partial solar eclipse, only a portion of the Sun’s light is blocked by the Moon, resulting in a spectacle where the Sun appears to have a "bite" taken out of it.

The March 29, 2025, solar eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse, which means only a part of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon. This particular eclipse will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. IST, peak at 4:17 p.m. IST, and end at 6:13 p.m. IST.

Will India Experience the Solar Eclipse?

Unfortunately, the solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, will not be visible in India. Although it will be visible in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including large areas of Europe, parts of northeastern North America, and northwest Africa, India is not in the path of visibility for this particular event. The maximum eclipse, where the Moon covers the most of the Sun, will be observable in regions such as northeastern Canada, Greenland, and other parts of northern Russia.

For observers in countries where the eclipse is visible, the event will last for several hours. However, those in India will not be able to witness this celestial phenomenon, as it will not be visible from the country’s location.

Timings of the Solar Eclipse

While the eclipse itself will not be visible in India, it is still important for those in regions where the eclipse is observable to be aware of its timing. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, will begin at 2:20:43 p.m. IST, reach its peak at 4:17:27 p.m. IST, and end at 6:13:45 p.m. IST. These times are important for sky watchers in countries where the eclipse can be seen. Those in affected areas can observe the eclipse by using proper safety measures to protect their eyes.

Safety Measures for Viewing a Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse can be an awe-inspiring event, but it also requires proper safety precautions to protect your eyes from potential damage. Unlike a lunar eclipse, which can be viewed safely with the naked eye, looking directly at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can cause serious harm to the eyes, including retinal damage that may lead to permanent blindness. The intense light from the Sun during an eclipse can be incredibly damaging to the eyes.

To safely observe a solar eclipse, it is crucial to use special eclipse glasses that meet the “ISO 12312-2 international standard” as recommended by NASA and other astronomical organizations. These eclipse glasses are designed to filter out harmful rays from the Sun and allow safe viewing. Using any other form of protection, such as regular sunglasses, is not safe, as they do not block out enough of the harmful ultraviolet rays.

Another safe method for observing the solar eclipse is by using an indirect viewing technique. You can make a simple pinhole projector with a cardboard sheet. By creating a small hole in one sheet of cardboard and letting the Sun’s light pass through it, you can project an image of the eclipsed Sun onto a second cardboard sheet. This indirect method allows you to observe the event without any risk to your eyes.

The solar eclipse occurring on March 29, 2025, will be a partial eclipse, visible from specific parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including Europe, northeastern North America, and parts of Russia. However, it will not be visible in India. If you happen to be in a region where the eclipse is visible, make sure to take appropriate safety precautions, such as using certified eclipse glasses or using indirect viewing techniques, to protect your eyes from potential harm. Although India won’t experience this celestial event, it is still a significant occurrence that can be enjoyed by sky watchers around the world, and proper precautions should always be followed when observing any solar eclipse.

