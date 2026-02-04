Solar Eclipse 2026: Will this Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check date, time, and visibility

One of the most fascinating celestial events of the year is set to occur in February 2026. An annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will take place on February 17, 2026. This rare astronomical phenomenon has skywatchers and astronomers around the world eagerly waiting to witness it. However, many people are curious to know whether this solar eclipse will be visible from India or not. Let’s find out all the important details below.

When Is the Annular Solar Eclipse in 2026?

According to Drik Panchang, The annular solar eclipse will occur on Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. According to the Hindu calendar, the eclipse will fall on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The eclipse will take place in the Aquarius zodiac sign under the Dhanishtha Nakshatra.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date and Time

Date: February 17, 2026

Eclipse Begins: 3:26 PM

Eclipse Ends: 7:57 PM

What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at a farther distance from the Earth and passes in front of the Sun. Because the Moon appears smaller, it does not fully cover the Sun. As a result, the outer edges of the Sun remain visible, creating a bright circular ring known as the “ring of fire.” This breathtaking sight is especially exciting for astronomers and space enthusiasts.

Will the Annular Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

Unfortunately, this annular solar eclipse on February 17, 2026 will not be visible in India. Indian skywatchers will not be able to see this event directly. However, those interested can still follow live streams and updates from international space agencies like NASA to watch the eclipse online.

Solar Eclipse 2026: Visibility in Other Countries

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in several other parts of the world. It will be seen in southern Africa, far southern South America, and most of Antarctica. Countries such as Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Namibia, and Tanzania will also experience partial visibility of the eclipse.

When Is the Next Solar Eclipse in 2026?

If you miss this one, there’s another opportunity later in the year. The next solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on August 12, 2026.

The annular solar eclipse of February 17, 2026, is a reminder of how fascinating and powerful celestial events can be, even when they are not visible from our location. While skywatchers in India may miss seeing this “ring of fire” eclipse in person, the event still offers a wonderful opportunity to learn more about astronomy and follow live coverage from around the world. With another solar eclipse scheduled later in 2026, enthusiasts can look forward to more breathtaking moments in the sky ahead.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)