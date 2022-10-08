Surya Grahan on October 25: Last solar eclipse of 2022 on Diwali, check India timings

SURYA GRAHAN 2022 DATE: This year's last partial solar eclipse is on October 25, coinciding with Diwali (24-25th). The partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa.

A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. As per Wikipedia information, the maximal phase of the partial eclipse will be recorded on the West Siberian Plain in Russia near Nizhnevartovsk.

SURYA GRAHAN TIMINGS IN INDIA

According to the timeanddate.com website, this partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Delhi. The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm. The last location to see the partial eclipse end at 18:32:11 pm respectively.

WHAT IS A PARTIAL ECLIPSE?

A partial solar eclipse is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DO'S and DON'TS:

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Also, Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the Grahan. Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse is over and changing into new clothes.

Chanting mantras dedicated to the sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of the eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

(Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.)