Solar Eclipse September 2025: Date, Timings, And Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

A solar eclipse has long fascinated humankind — the dimming sky, the sudden coolness in the air, and the sense that time itself has paused. Another such celestial event is approaching this September, but will India be in the right place to see it?

When Will the September 2025 Solar Eclipse Happen?

The year's final solar eclipse will occur on September 21, 2025. It will be a partial solar eclipse, with the Moon covering up to 85% of the Sun in certain regions. The event will begin at 10:59 PM IST, reach its maximum at 1:11 AM IST on September 22, and conclude by 3:23 AM IST.

Unfortunately, by the time the eclipse begins, the Sun will have already set in India. This means skywatchers across the country will miss this particular cosmic display.

Who Will Get to See the Eclipse?

This eclipse will be best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere, especially in eastern Australia, New Zealand, parts of Antarctica, and several Pacific islands. Some areas in Antarctica will witness the most significant coverage, with the Moon obscuring a large portion of the Sun.

Meanwhile, India, Europe, Africa, and the Americas will not be able to see the eclipse at all.

When Is the Next Solar Eclipse Visible from India?

Indian viewers will need to wait until August 2, 2027, when a partial solar eclipse will grace the skies in the late afternoon and early evening. During that event, the Sun will appear partially covered by the Moon — a sight worth marking on calendars.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)