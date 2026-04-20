Somvar Remedies: Monday is dedicated to which Hindu God? Lord Shiva puja vidhi, vrat, mantras to chant, and aarti

Ravivar Remedies: There are multiple Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Each one of them is worshipped with different affirmations. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity (Gods or Goddesses), and special rituals are performed to honour these deities. Although family customs or regional traditions can be different from each other. If you want to know the general guidelines, here we have compiled all the details about which God to worship today, Monday (Somvar). Check the day is dedicated to which Hindu God, puja vidhi, vrat, aarti, and mantras to chant.

Monday (Somvar) is dedicated to Lord Shiva

Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god who is believed to be easily pleased. Many people observe a fast (vrat) on this day and visit temples. A very common ritual is to offer Ganga jal, milk, and bael patra to the Shivling and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’. Devotees also read the ‘Shiv Purana’.

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It is believed that if an unmarried girl fasts for solah somvar i.e. for Sixteen Mondays, she can get married to an ideal husband. Further, during the Shravan month, the month dedicated to Lord Shiva, people keep fast for every Monday and perform rituals.

Puja Vidhi to follow for Lord Shiva

For the daily puja ritual, take a bath early morning, wear clean clothes and sit on a prayer mat (Asana), facing either the East or the North direction.

After cleaning the worship area, light a lamp and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) to purify yourself.

Then offer water, flowers, Tilak (sandalwood paste/vermilion), and Naivedya (food offering), first to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Finally, read the mantras, perform the Aarti and offer a prayer for forgiveness.

Vrat on Monday (Somvar) to seek Lord Shiva's blessings

Somvar Vrat (Monday fast) is a Hindu ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed for peace, prosperity, health, and to find a suitable life partner. Devotees fast from sunrise to sunset (or sunrise to Tuesday sunrise), consume sattvik food or fruits (phalahar), and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" while offering water and bel leaves to Lord Shiva.

Key Aspects of Somvar Vrat:

1. Significance: Popularly observed in the month of Shravan (Sawan) or as Solah Somvar Vrat (16 consecutive Mondays) for deep desires.

2. Puja Rituals: Wake up before sunrise, wear clean/white clothes, and perform abhishek with milk, Gangajal, and yogurt on a Shivling.

3. Offerings: Bel leaves, flowers (white), fruits, sweets, camphor, and incense sticks are commonly offered.

4. Dietary Rules: Consume only sattvik food (no onion/garlic), fruits, or light meals using sendha namak (rock salt).

5. Vrat Katha: Reading or listening to the Somvar Vrat Katha is essential.

Fast Guidelines

Beginning: Start from the first Monday of Shravan or any Monday during the month.

Food: Keep it light. Fruits like banana, apple, papaya are common, or a one-time sweet meal without salt.

Ending: Break the fast after evening prayers.

Benefits of fasting on Monday (Somwar)

1. Devotion: Deepens devotion to Lord Shiva and brings a calm mind.

2. Spiritual: Promotes inner purification.

3. Marriage: Unmarried girls often perform this to seek a virtuous husband

Mantras to chant on Monday (Somvar)

Lord Shiva is one of the most popular deities worshipped in Hinduism. Here are various holy Mantras of Lord Shiva as per Drik Panchang. These Mantras are chanted during daily worship, special worship and various Sadhnas related to Lord Shiva including Rudra Abhisheka. Some special Mantras from the infinite divine Mantras of Lord Shiva have been collected here. This Mantra collection includes the Moola Mantra of Lord Shiva, Shiva Gayatri Mantra, Rudra Gayatri Mantra and Shiva Abhishek Mantra required for performing Abhisheka on Shivalinga.

1. Shiva Moola Mantra

ॐ नमः शिवाय॥

Om Namah Shivaya॥

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्॥

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

4. Shiva Gayatri Mantra

ॐ महादेवाय विद्महे रुद्रमूर्तये धीमहि

तन्नः शिवः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Mahadevaya Vidmahe Rudramurtaye Dhimahi

Tannah Shivah Prachodayat॥

5. Mrityunjaya Mahadeva Mantra

ॐ मृत्युञ्जय महादेव त्राहि मां शरणागतम्।

जन्म-मृत्यु-जरा-व्याधिपीडितं कर्मबन्धनैः॥

Om Mrityunjaya Mahadeva Trahi Mam Sharanagatam।

Janma-Mrityu-Jara-Vyadhipidaitam Karma-Bandhanaih॥

6. Dakshinamurti Shiva Mantra

ॐ नमो भगवते दक्षिणामूर्तये।

मह्यं मेधां प्रज्ञां प्रयच्छ स्वाहा॥

Om Namo Bhagawate Dakshinamurtaye।

Mahyam Medham Prajnam Prayachchha Swaha॥

7. Nilakantha Mahadeva Mantra

ॐ नमो नीलकण्ठाय।

Om Namo Nilakanthaya।

Lord Shiva Aarti: Shree Shiva Ji Ki Aarti

॥ शिवजी की आरती ॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा भगवान शिव की सबसे प्रसिद्ध आरती है। यह प्रसिद्ध आरती भगवान शिव से सम्बन्धित अधिकांश अवसरों पर गायी जाती है। आरती के समय दीपक द्वारा भगवान शिव की पूजा करते हुए सभी भक्तों द्वारा इस प्रार्थना को गाया जाता है।

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा,स्वामी जय शिव ओंकारा।

ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, सदाशिव,अर्द्धांगी धारा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

एकानन चतुराननपञ्चानन राजे।

हंसासन गरूड़ासनवृषवाहन साजे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

दो भुज चार चतुर्भुजदसभुज अति सोहे।

त्रिगुण रूप निरखतेत्रिभुवन जन मोहे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

अक्षमाला वनमालामुण्डमाला धारी।

त्रिपुरारी कंसारीकर माला धारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

श्वेताम्बर पीताम्बरबाघम्बर अंगे।

सनकादिक गरुणादिकभूतादिक संगे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

कर के मध्य कमण्डलुचक्र त्रिशूलधारी।

सुखकारी दुखहारीजगपालन कारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

ब्रह्मा विष्णु सदाशिवजानत अविवेका।

प्रणवाक्षर मध्येये तीनों एका॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

लक्ष्मी व सावित्रीपार्वती संगा।

पार्वती अर्द्धांगी,शिवलहरी गंगा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

पर्वत सोहैं पार्वती,शंकर कैलासा।

भांग धतूर का भोजन,भस्मी में वासा॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

जटा में गंगा बहत है,गल मुण्डन माला।

शेष नाग लिपटावत,ओढ़त मृगछाला॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

काशी में विराजे विश्वनाथ,नन्दी ब्रह्मचारी।

नित उठ दर्शन पावत,महिमा अति भारी॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

त्रिगुणस्वामी जी की आरतीजो कोइ नर गावे।

कहत शिवानन्द स्वामी,मनवान्छित फल पावे॥

ॐ जय शिव ओंकारा॥

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